Keyron Crawford's NFL comps prove Raiders believe in Rob Leonard's coaching

Outside of Maxx Crosby, the Las Vegas Raiders haven't had a lot of success finding long-term solutions on the edge. Overpaid veterans haven't performed, and drafted players have been, at best, wildly inconsistent. But 2026 third-rounder Keyron Crawford is hoping to buck that trend.

Crawford's selection was a bit shocking at the time, but clarity soon followed when Tyree Wilson was traded the next day, and Charles Snowden was released not too long after. What Crawford will bring to the Raiders' defensive line, however, remains a mystery, as he's a prospect with untapped potential.

To continue our series, we have gone through and given Crawford a high-end, a low-end, and a most likely NFL player comparison. Based on the wide range of possibilities, it is clear that the Raiders believe in new DC Rob Leonard's ability to coach and develop defensive line talent.

Las Vegas Raiders rookie DE Keyron Crawford has wide range of NFL comparisons

High-end comp: Alex Highsmith

Although Crawford is a bit bigger than Highsmith, though not as long, they share key characteristics. Both are pure stand-up edge rushers who don't necessarily win with strength, but rather with speed and athleticism. And both have great bend and flexibility getting after the passer.

Highsmith had more college production and started playing the game a bit sooner, however, so he had a leg up on Crawford heading into the NFL. But a few years under Leonard could do wonders for Crawford and help him learn how to set the edge and become even more like Highsmith in the pros.

No, Highsmith isn't a Pro Bowl player, and he started slow in his NFL career, as I expect Crawford to. But he is a 6.0-9.5 sack-a-year kind of guy, and he even had a campaign with 14.5. If Crawford can just be that alongside Crosby, then the Raiders' defensive line will be rolling like never before.

Low-end comp: David Ojabo

Ojabo hasn't really lived up to his second-round billing with the Baltimore Ravens, and there is always a chance that Crawford faces a similar fate. After one breakout campaign in college with a limited body of work at an elite level, like Crawford, betting on Ojabo was betting on athleticism and upside.

Now, Crawford looked way better against the run in college than Ojabo did, even if he didn't get after the quarterback in the same way. But Ojabo never developed in the NFL, and outside of a sack or two per year, he doesn't provide much value for the Ravens, even in a small rotational role.

Luckily, Crawford has better instincts and power than Ojabo, and he wasn't drafted coming off an injury, which is another hurdle for project players. I don't think Crawford will be this ineffective, but the two come from similar molds, so it is always a possibility. Leonard shouldn't let it happen, though.

Most likely NFL comp: Jalyx Hunt

It is hard to compare Crawford to a player with only two years of work in the NFL, but play-style-wise and based on body composition, he drew a lot of comparisons to Hunt in the pre-draft process. And he could follow in his footsteps at the pro level, which would be a good thing for Las Vegas.

Hunt played exclusively at smaller colleges, as Crawford did to begin his career. But they have fairly identical bodies and athletic profiles, even if they're not an exact match. The two won in college, however, using speed, athleticism and bend or flexibility, not necessarily with brute strength.

In his first NFL season, Hunt only recorded 1.5 sacks as he was getting his feet wet. But in his second campaign, he ascended rapidly to 6.5 sacks and played way better against the run as well. His ceiling is unknown, but it seems very high at the moment, and I feel like it is the same story with Crawford.

I could easily see Crawford showing a few solid flashes as a rookie and then taking that big leap as a second-year player, putting it together more after a year of learning and not knowing exactly how high he can eventually take this thing.