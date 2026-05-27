Klint Kubiak's hopes for Ashton Jeanty could limit impact of Raiders rookie

The Las Vegas Raiders were able to make big changes throughout the coaching staff and roster this offseason. Klint Kubiak is the new head coach, and after orchestrating a Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl-winning offense, the excitement is there among fans.

With the slew of additions made along the offensive line, there's a belief that the rushing attack led by Ashton Jeanty will take a step forward. And Kubiak didn't hold back that he expects Jeanty to play a whole lot, perhaps a similar snap share to San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey.

When speaking to reporters, Kubiak said, "We want to put a lot of pressure on Ashton... I don't know the play snap percentage, but you look at Christian McCaffrey, his play snap percentage is high. So, those great backs, they don't want to come off the field."

Those comments certainly put a lot on the plate of Jeanty, but he made it known that he is welcoming that challenge. And at the same time, that approach dims the light around rookie running back Mike Washington Jr., a fourth-round selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Raiders plans for Ashton Jeanty is noteworthy for Mike Washington Jr.

Kubiak, to be fair, did emphasize the importance of having a good second running back. But it doesn't sound like, in a perfect world, he plans to play that player all that much.

"I've said it before, I think it's important to have a quality second back, but the best player has got to play, and [we've] got to get them on the field as much as we can," Kubiak said.

The Raiders traded up to select Washington Jr. in the fourth round, and the pick was an enticing one. Especially after what Washington Jr. did at the NFL Scouting Combine. He was clocked running at 4.33 40-yard dash, along with a 39" vertical jump. His elite athleticism made him a big name in March.

Washington Jr. also has good vision to find the crease and has the strength to deliver a blow to defenders when he lowers his shoulders. And his speed at the combine displayed that once he sees green grass, he can take it the distance.

Despite that home run ability, he needs to improve on third down as a pass blocker, and ball protection issues followed him throughout each of his three stops at the college level. But regardless of Washington Jr.'s traits, it appears that if Jeanty is healthy, he will play the bulk of the snaps.

Since joining the 49ers, McCaffrey has the engine for that offense. In two of the last three seasons, he has played in 80 percent or more of the offensive snaps. The only outlier is 2024, when he played in four games. But Kubiak coached McCaffrey in 2023, so he's seen this done first-hand.

Jeanty didn't have the rookie season that many imagined, but the poor offensive line and infrastructure played a role in that. Kubiak is eager to change things offensively, and he'll lean on Jeanty a ton. That ripple effects means that Washington Jr. may not see the field much in 2026.

He racked up 1,070 rushing yards and eight rushing scores with Arkansas in 2025, but he'll have to earn his stripes with the Raiders, as expected. That path in Las Vegas may just be a bit narrower than most originally thought.