Latest 2025 mock draft sees Raiders make surprise trade down
By Ryan Heckman
Although the fan base has all but given up on the season, Maxx Crosby has made it abundantly clear that he is not out to tank the rest of the season away. The Las Vegas Raiders are, indeed, in competition for the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
But, that doesn't mean they're going to mail in the rest of the year.
Forget the fact that their quarterback room has been a mess. Whether or not you believe anyone within these walls has given up, there are still players who care enough about this game to not give up.
Now, that said, fans can't help but look ahead. In reality, the Raiders aren't a playoff team. They're not going to do a whole lot to impress over the rest of this season. Thus, why not start thinking about the offseason? Namely, the 2025 NFL Draft.
If the draft were to be today, the Raiders would own the no. 5 overall pick. With that in mind, let's unwrap a quick 3-Round mock.
The Raiders pick a Heisman favorite in the first round, but not a quarterback
At no. 5 overall, the Raiders have already seen quarterbacks Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward get taken off the board. So, they could either reach for who they believe to be the third-best option at the position, or take the best player available.
It just so happens the best player on the board is the clear-cut no. 1 running back in this class, Ashton Jeanty out of Boise State.
The Raiders have anything but a solution at the running back position, and Jeanty is as good as it gets. He's one of the most dominating running back prospects we've seen in quite some time, and will be a complete game-changer for this offense. Now, he's not going to be the ultimate fix.
No, that also comes by finding their franchise quarterback, whom the Raiders will now attempt to find a little later on.
In Round 2, the Raiders sit at pick no. 34, but take a chance and move back 10 spots with the Eagles while acquiring some extra capital in the process.
Still on the board at no. 44, overall, the Raiders take their lottery ticket on an Alabama quarterback.
Jalen Milroe is next in line of a wide variety of Bama quarterbacks, and he certainly has the potential to pan out. Much of his NFL future can be attributed to the type of coach and coordinator he's playing for, and that's the biggest aspect of this pick. The Raiders have to get the coaching staff right. They must get someone who can further develop Milroe.
If they're able to land someone like a Ben Johnson, for example, then Milroe is in great hands.
At 6-foot-2, 225 pounds, Milroe has the physical tools. He has the arm. He's got the dual-threat ability and can make big plays with his legs. Where he's going to need further developing is in the mental aspect. Trusting himself, being able to stand in the pocket a little longer and commit to his reads is the next big step for Milroe.
In Round 3, the Raiders stay on offense and go with one of the next men in line at LSU to hopefully become a strong pro wide receiver. LSU is a factory for NFL wide receivers, and that's exactly what the Raiders are banking on with the 6-foot-2 Kyren Lacy.
Lacy has the prototypical traits you want for an outside receiver. He's a great route runner and can track the football well. Can he be the true alpha the Raiders are missing? Let's hope so.