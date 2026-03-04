Latest intel just gave life to Raiders pursuing a Jaylen Waddle trade

As teams now debrief from the weekend that was the 2026 NFL Combine, we now have a whole lot of whispers, rumors and reports to work with. For the Las Vegas Raiders, they're used to being front and center for a lot of those.

Whether we're talking about the inevitable pick of Fernando Mendoza at No. 1 overall in the upcoming draft or the trade saga involving Maxx Crosby, Raiders fans are not short on drama or talking points right now.

But, we also need to look at some of the other teams who could impact Las Vegas' plans in the coming weeks. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer talked about the Miami Dolphins and their cap situation with taking on the hit from eventually parting ways with Tua Tagovailoa.

And within that topic, Breer seemed to think there was not a single player "off limits" in Miami.

"I don’t really see anyone who’s totally off limits for a team that’s going to be focused on reworking its roster through the draft, as it takes on the cap fallout of Tagovailoa’s impending departure."

If this is all true and accurate, then I'm thinking the Raiders now have a legitimate chance to land a player like wide receiver Jaylen Waddle.

Could the Raiders pull off a trade for Jaylen Waddle as free agency nears?

Waddle has three years left on his latest extension, and he is still 27 years old. In the thick of his prime, Waddle would bring a true No. 1 option for Mendoza. The Raiders have some youngsters in the room, of course, with Jack Bech, Dont'e Thornton Jr. and Tre Tucker.

But Waddle's presence would only help them flourish more. Bringing Waddle to Las Vegas also helps take some pressure off of running back Ashton Jeanty while opening up the field more for Brock Bowers.

It isn't crazy to think that this Raiders offense might just be a Jaylen Waddle away from looking awfully competent under first-year head coach Klint Kubiak. But what would Vegas give up to land Waddle?

Obviously, a part of the Dolphins trading Waddle, if they did, would be to get some cap relief. That said, Waddle may not take a package that starts with a first-rounder (and, obviously, the Raiders aren't going to be trading their 2026 first-round pick).

Maybe, a 2027 first-rounder gets it done. But the Raiders probably prefer less than that, and I think the Dolphins would oblige. Let's say the Raiders offered a 2027 second-round pick, a 2026 fourth-round pick and a 2026 sixth-round pick. Maybe, just maybe, that is enough to tip the scales.

Anything along those lines, and the Raiders may want to give it serious consideration. After all, we're talking about a wide receiver who is still one of the fastest guys in football, a phenomenal route runner. and lifts this offense to new heights from Day 1.