Latest Raiders head coach target could complicate a Jeremy Chinn extension

The Las Vegas Raiders revamped their defense in the 2025 offseason, as they let every starter from Week 1 of the previous season at both linebacker and in the secondary leave in free agency. The moves, largely, did not work out for the franchise, however, there were two bright spots.

Cornerback Eric Stokes and safety Jeremy Chinn both showed that they should be long-term fits on the defensive end. While the former will need to be re-signed this offseason, the latter has one year remaining on his deal, but the franchise would be wise to get ahead of his free agency and begin extension talks ahead of the 2026 season.

Chinn was one of the few players who thrived on the Raiders' roster, and the team can hardly afford to lose talent with how they are presently constructed. The latest name that is set to interview for Las Vegas' head coaching vacancy could complicate a potential offseason extension.

Jeremy Chinn's history with the latest Raiders HC candidate could complicate his future in Las Vegas

Chinn had a solid year in his first season in Silver and Black. He played all but one defensive snap over the first 15 games before landing on injured reserve ahead of the final two outings of the season.

The second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft recorded 114 total tackles, 63 solo tackles, three tackles for loss, 1.0 sacks, two quarterback hits, two forced fumbles, and two passes defended. His versatility was important as he frequently lined up in the box, in the slot, and as a deep safety. His 69.6 PFF grade ranked 30th among the league's 98 safeties.

Chinn is no stranger to receiving plenty of snaps and serving as a versatile piece, with the 2023 season serving as a clear outlier. His defensive coordinator from that season, Ejiro Evero, is set to interview for the Raiders' head coaching vacancy, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

That could complicate a potential extension, as Chinn was not happy with how he was handled in Evero's defense. He revealed as much to Fox Sports Radio's Sheena Quick at the conclusion of that season.

"I think that was, maybe, the most frustrating part for me, personally. Coming into this season, I thought I wasn't going to come off the field. I thought I was going to have a huge role in this defense and be able to leave a large impact, but as the season goes, things change. Definitely was a surprise the way things didn't end up panning out."

Chinn, who has played at least 90% of the defensive snaps in each of his other five seasons, was on the field for less than 40% of the defensive snaps in Evero's defense. He left the Carolina Panthers following the season, opting to join the Washington Commanders on a one-year prove-it deal.

Now, it could all be water under the bridge for Chinn as he is two years removed from the forgettable season under Evero. It is something that the Raiders' front office must consider, however, as he has proven to be one of the few veterans, on either side of the ball, who is worth keeping around.

Las Vegas has already requested interviews with a total of ten potential head coaches, and likely has plans to interview even more candidates than that in what Spytek claimed would be an extensive search. It is unclear where Evero ranks on that list, however, if he does end up making it to the next round of the process, the front office would be wise to talk to Chinn, particularly if they plan to keep him past 2026.