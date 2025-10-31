Latest Raiders trade deadline rumors will leave fans with mixed feelings

The Las Vegas Raiders haven't put together a banner year thus far during the 2025 NFL season. As expected, with the November 4 trade deadline just around the corner, some of their best players have been wrapped up in rumors about being moved.

Of course, Maxx Crosby found himself at the center of these rumors last week. But luckily, the Raiders quickly shut down these notions, and Crosby recently said himself that he is committed to and solely focused on being in Las Vegas.

While the Raiders' 2-5 record would indicate that they don't have much going for them, they actually have a handful of other valuable pieces that NFL teams are reportedly coveting. Though the truth is veiled at this point, the latest rumors will leave fans with plenty to sort through.

Raiders trade deadline rumors leave fans with plenty of feelings

On Friday morning, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer provided a fresh batch of trade deadline notes, and he had plenty to say about the Silver and Black. While some of it is good news, not all of it will give Raider Nation a good feeling.

"The situation in Las Vegas is interesting in that Pete Carroll is trying to build a program, and the roster is so thin that trades could undermine his ability to make progress on that front over the back end of the year," Breer wrote. "Teams have called on TE Michael Mayer (whom Vegas could actually extend in the offseason) and CB Eric Stokes, and have been told no. Guard Jackson Powers-Johnson has drawn interest, too, and has had his fits and starts with the new staff, so there’s a possibility he’ll get moved. Jakobi Meyers’s name has been floating around for a while, but that’s another spot where the Raiders lack depth. There haven’t been many calls on him, either. With his deal up, he could bring more in a 2027 comp pick than a ’25 trade."

As far as Mayer being an extension candidate this offseason, and the regime seemingly being invested in Stokes, those are good things. Mayer certainly won't break the bank for Las Vegas, and Stokes has earned a solid extension and is still young enough to be a big part of the Raiders' future.

When it comes to Meyers, fans are a bit confused by Breer's report, as it seemed like Meyers was a surefire candidate to get traded. Plus, almost every other outlet and source has indicated that there is a ton of interest in the veteran wideout, and Las Vegas supposedly asked for a high price as a result.

However, Raider Nation loves Meyers, by and large, and if he sticks around for the end of the season and can mend his relationship with the front office, fans would surely want him back next year at the right price point.

Now, the Powers-Johnson rumor is concerning. He is arguably the best player of the ones mentioned, or at least the one with the most promise. For that reason, it makes sense that he has garnered interest, but it would be baffling to trade him just a year removed from a PFWA All-Rookie honor.

With several days still remaining until the trade deadline, things could get absolutely hectic for the Raiders. However, it could also be completely quiet for Las Vegas. Ideally, it'll be up to John Spytek to make these big decisions, and he'll do what is best for the future of the Silver and Black.