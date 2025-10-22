Raiders fans can finally breathe after latest (and final) Maxx Crosby update

The Las Vegas Raiders have fallen on hard times once again during the 2025 NFL season. This has put the franchise in a tough spot with the trade deadline approaching, as many believe that they will be sellers and begin focusing on the future.

While Jakobi Meyers remains an obvious name to monitor, and a player like Jackson Powers-Johnson being moved could surprise some fans, nobody in Raider Nation was happy when star defensive end Maxx Crosby popped up in trade rumors on Tuesday.

Trey Wingo reported that the Dallas Cowboys had made a call to Las Vegas and inquired about Crosby's availability. Of course, for Crosby to be traded, the Raiders needed to have an equal interest in moving on from him for a handful of premier picks and possibly a starter or two.

Raiders reportedly told Maxx Crosby that he's not being traded

But just as soon as the rumors started, they fizzled away. On Tuesday evening, NFL Network's Jane Slater reported that the Las Vegas Raiders met with Crosby and informed him that they will not be trading him.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero added that other teams were interested, but the Raiders did not share the same desire to move their best player, and Crosby wants to stay in Las Vegas, as the fan base expected all along.

"Nobody wants to win more than Maxx Crosby, and he wants to do it with the #Raiders," Pelissero wrote. "Despite various rumors with the trade deadline 2 weeks away, the face of the franchise isn't leaving Las Vegas."

RELATED: Raiders fans are fuming at Pete Carroll's comments after blowout vs. Chiefs

This is a major sigh of relief for the fan base because, as Pelissero noted, Crosby is the face of the franchise and the heartbeat of Raider Nation. Nobody captures the spirit of the Silver and Black quite like Crosby does, and no amount of picks or players can replace him.

Crosby will now look to get healthy after sustaining an injury during Week 7 against the Kansas City Chiefs. He sat out of Tuesday's bye week practice, but the hope is that he can return in time for Week 9's contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

With the trade deadline still looming, Raiders fans may need to emotionally prepare themselves for the exits of other fan favorites. But Crosby got the Shield permanently tattooed on his body for one reason: he isn't going anywhere.