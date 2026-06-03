Live reports and analysis from Day 9 of Las Vegas Raiders OTA practice

Believe it or not, the Las Vegas Raiders are almost done with OTAs. Wednesday will mark the ninth of their 10 such practices, and then their mandatory minicamp is on the horizon from June 9 to 11. After that, the team will break for the summer before training camp and the preseason. It's happening fast.

Fans will surely have their eyes dialed on the quarterback and wide receiver competitions, as well as the offensive line configurations. But also look out for the presence of Taron Johnson, Nakobe Dean, and Jermod McCoy, as well as what Rob Leonard and select players say in pressers after practices.

If you want live and up-to-date information and analysis on what transpires and what is said during the ninth day of OTAs, then we have you covered. Bookmark this page and check back throughout the day for constant updates from Raiders beat writers and media. We'll break down what it all means.

Last updated: 11:41 a.m. PT, June 3, 2026

Live reports and analysis from Day 9 of Las Vegas Raiders OTAs

As expected, Maxx Crosby is at Raiders OTAs but not practicing as he recovers from a knee injury. It also appears that Dont'e Thornton Jr. is wearing a red non-contact jersey. Q Myers said on Locked On Raiders recently that he was seemingly nursing some kind of tweak. Something to monitor.

It doesn't sound like Thornton Jr. is participating in practice, as he is reportedly doing sprint work on a side field.

Maxx Crosby is back out here at Raiders OTAs but not practicing again. pic.twitter.com/lBQcOy3qbA — Sam Warren (@samwarren83) June 3, 2026

UDFA wide receiver Chase Roberts appears to also be in a red non-contact jersey, as he was last week.

Raiders back at practice OTAs #9 pic.twitter.com/5Jo8foHkad — Your Boy Q (@YourboyQ254) June 3, 2026

Taron Johnson isn't just a man in pictures; he is at Raiders OTAs, live in the flesh. The Athletic's Sam Warren did note, though, that neither veteran linebacker Nakobe Dean, nor rookie cornerback Jermod McCoy is out there for practice.

Living proof that Taron Johnson is here at Raiders OTAs. pic.twitter.com/w8swLZ1NR3 — Sam Warren (@samwarren83) June 3, 2026

It is also interesting to note that Johnson is doing individual work with safeties coach Matt Robinson, according to Warren. Yes, Johnson is a "slot cornerback" by demarcation, but this sort of tells fans how Rob Leonard and the Raiders' defense sees the lines blurred in the defensive backfield.

ESPN's Ryan McFadden then provided a full list of players that he does not see at Wednesday's OTA practice.

Full list of players I don’t see at #Raiders OTA practice:



LB Nakobe Dean

CB Jermod McCoy

Safety Jeremy Chinn

WR Jalen Nailor

TE Ian Thomas

TE Carter Runyon

DT Benito Jones — Ryan McFadden (@ryanmcfadden_) June 3, 2026

Chinn not being there would be a bit of a shock, as he is supposed to speak to the media following practice. Runyon also hasn't missed any time, so this is a new development. Thomas also missed last week, so it is unclear why he is absent.

Dean, McCoy, Nailor and Jones are all repeat absences as well. Nailor was gone for the birth of his child, though, so it is unclear why he is absent on Wednesday.

Las Vegas appears to be running with the same starting offensive line this week that it has been: Kolton Miller, Spencer Burford, Tyler Linderbaum, Jackson Powers-Johnson and DJ Glaze, according to Warren.

The offense struck first again during team period, as Warren reported that Tre Tucker got separation on Eric Stokes and Kirk Cousins hit the fourth-year player on a 20-yard comebacker. It was thrown over Taron Johnson in the slot. Tucker continues to stand out, and Cousins remains with the 1s.

McFadden also noted that rookie Trey Zuhn III is playing right guard again today after opening OTAs as a right tackle. He is working with Fernando Mendoza's group.

And for the second straight week with the media watching, Cousins was picked off. The pass was deflected and linebacker Quay Walker came down with the interception. Last week, Cousins threw one to Chinn during team period.

LV Sports Network's Brandy Flores also shared that, in addition to the Walker interception, the Raiders' defense broke up a few of Aidan O'Connell's passes. It sounds like the defense came to play on Wednesday after the quarterbacks carved them up a bit last week.

One of those pass break-ups was rookie fifth-rounder Zeke Masses getting his hands on a ball O'Connell threw to sixth-round rookie Malik Benson, according to Warren.

Cousins did hit Jack Bech on a deep seam route down the middle of the field in team period, which shows, once again, the veteran quarterback's ability to bounce back. It is also good to hear that Bech is having success running with the first group.

Here's how practice wrapped up:

During the two-minute period of practice, Kirk Cousins completed passes in the middle to Brock Bowers and Jack Bech before throwing a TD pass to Tre Tucker.



Aidan O'Connell set up an FG attempt after he completed a deep pass to Shedrick Jackson, even though the throw appeared to… — Ryan McFadden (@ryanmcfadden_) June 3, 2026

Seems like Cousins bounced back well from his interception, O'Connell finished strong, and Mendoza's connection with Malik Benson keeps on growing.