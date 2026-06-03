Raiders fans may not need to worry about mysterious OTA absence after all

No cost was too high for the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason, as they entered free agency and the draft armed with tons of salary cap space, cash to spend, and a mountain of capital to slide around the board. While hype about the rookie class is high, Las Vegas nabbed tons of great veterans, too.

But two of those veterans had been missing in action at OTAs: Taron Johnson and Nakobe Dean. Klint Kubiak made sure to remind fans that this stage of the offseason program is voluntary, but that didn't feel like a good enough excuse for Raider Nation. These reps are critical, and a culture is being built.

Luckily, the Johnson drama seems to have subsided, at least for now, as he made his grand entrance at OTA practice on Monday. But Dean's absence is still very much a thing, and no explanation has been given as to the nature of it. It sounds like, though, fans may not need to worry too much.

Las Vegas Raiders fans don't need to worry about Nakobe Dean's OTA absences

The California Post's Vincent Bonsignore, the same man who gave us the news that Johnson was holding out for more guaranteed money, spoke about the Dean situation on social media on Monday evening. Again, it sounds like nobody is too concerned about his not being there.

"For anyone worried about Nakobe Dean not being at OTAs...stop worrying," Bonsignore wrote. "Nothing to be concerned about. Carry on."

Q Myers echoed that sentiment during Tuesday's episode of the Locked On Raiders Podcast.

“Nakobe Dean, that's a guy that a lot of people have been talking about, the linebacker that the Raiders picked up in free agency from Philadelphia. He also has not been out there at practice," Myers noted. "But he was at the Silver and Black Gala. My guy Kirk Morrison actually talked to him there. So, he's been around. Has he been at OTAs? Has he been pictured? No, not yet. But nothing to be concerned about."

It is good to know that Dean, for all intents and purposes, is happy in Las Vegas. And he should be after the Raiders paid him well in free agency this offseason. It wasn't as if he was traded here, as Johnson was; Dean chose the Silver and Black.

However, the crux of the matter is that Dean's reputation for not being available due to injury preceded him, and fans are hoping that this pattern doesn't continue. The linebacker room lacks proven depth, and if Dean has to miss time, as he is now, the prognosis is not as favorable.

Dean was partaking in the offseason program before and around the NFL Draft, as pictures from Raiders.com showed him participating in drills. He also missed the beginning of OTAs because he was attending a graduation, according to his social media.

His prolonged recent absence, though, has still not been addressed. And it may very well be a personal matter that is none of Raider Nation's business, and he should be given space, if that's the case. But regardless, it doesn't sound like it's worth worrying about, at least for right now.

Mandatory minicamp will take place from June 9 to 11, and if Dean isn't back in the building by that point or taking part in practice, it may be warranted to get a little concerned at that point. But we are not at that point yet.