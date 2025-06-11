Maxx Crosby finds himself in a strange but familiar spot heading into the 2025 season

Before Maxx Crosby was a four-time Pro Bowl, two-time All-Pro player, he was a fourth-round pick out of Eastern Michigan with very little expectations. However, it didn’t take long for the Las Vegas Raiders defender to prove that he was one of the best players in the world. Now, after signing a three-year extension worth $106.5 million this offseason, Crosby shouldn’t have any critics, or anything to prove going into his seventh season.

Unfortunately, that’s not the case. For some reason, Crosby was recently named on a PFF list of 10 players with the most to prove in 2025. With players like Trevor Lawrence, Kyle Pitts, and Caleb Williams, guys who are clearly under pressure, also listed, Crosby’s name seems a bit out of place. However, PFF’s Zoltán Buday argued the star defensive end is coming off an underwhelming season and needs to re-establish himself as a top defender in the league.

"Between 2021 and 2023, Crosby established himself as one of the very best edge defenders in the league. The Eastern Michigan product garnered PFF grades above 90.0 in each of those seasons and never ranked outside of the top four. He also recorded double-digit sacks in 2022 and 2023.



However, Crosby’s play declined in 2024 in every category. He earned his lowest PFF run-defense, PFF pass-rush and PFF overall grades over the past four seasons. He logged only 766 snaps due to injury, his lowest total since his rookie campaign.



After earning a 74.3 PFF overall grade, which ranked only 25th among all edge defenders, Crosby is looking to prove in 2025 that he still belongs among the best players at his position." Zoltán Buday (PFF)

Maxx Crosby named as a player with the most to prove in 2025

Maxx Crosby did have a down year by his own standards. He recorded just 7.5 sacks, his first season under double digits since 2021, and only 17 tackles for a loss, his first season under 20, also since 2021. Also, known for his iron man ability, Crosby missed the first games of his career in 2024, playing in just 12 games for the year. The five missed games also led to his dip in production.

However, one down season doesn’t mean one of the best players in the league is suddenly in a make-or-break year. Crosby doesn’t have to prove anything, because he’s already established, and has consistently been playing at an elite level. However, he’s no stranger to having critics, so he’ll surely let his play show he’s still elite.

