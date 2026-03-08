Maxx Crosby offers emotional fairwell to Raiders fans after trade to Ravens

The trade sending him to the Baltimore Ravens won't be officially official until the new NFL league year begins on March 11, but Maxx Crosby has wasted little time to post his farewell to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Over the years, it has seemed like Crosby would be a "Raider For Life." A new contract after Pete Carroll came in as head coach seemed to solidify that, but then came a 3-14 season that featured Crosby being shut down as he dealt with an ongoing knee injury.

That decision seemed to come from above Carroll, based on his subsequent comments, in an effort to secure the No. 1 overall pick in April's draft.

The decision to shut Crosby down seems to be the straw that broke the camel's back. He could have shut down the trade chatter around him at any point, but he actively chose not to and it has now become clear he asked to be traded behind the scenes.

One thing that will not change with his departure is Crosby's love for the Raiders' organization as a whole, and Raider Nation's affinity for him. He will go down as an all-time great in the organization's history, minus the kind of team success he wanted so badly.

Maxx Crosby offers emotional fairwell to Raider Nation

On Saturday, less than 24 hours after news of the trade came down, Crosby sat down and offered a nearly 13-minute fairwell to the Raiders and Raider Nation as he looks ahead to his next chapter.

"It's been seven years of being with the Nation," Crosby said. "Raider Nation has given me everything.....One thing I can say, above all else, is I gave y'all everything I got, and I have no regrets about that. I put everything into trying to win as a Raider."

Crosby talked about the very beginning of his journey, when that "510 (the area code for Oakland) number" came at his draft party in Texas, to his first head coach (Jon Gruden) to owner Mark Davis to the general manager who drafted him (Mike Mayock).

Crosby went on to thank the fans for their support "through it all," and he said he has "zero ill will" toward the Raiders' organization.

While he's looking ahead to being a Raven with the expected optimism, Crosby affirmed where his roots are and how he wants to finish his career.

"I bleed Silver and Black, that'll never change," Crosby said. "I'm a Raider for life. I truly wanna finish, when it's all said and done, in a Raiders' jersey, whenever that time comes."