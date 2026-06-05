Maxx Crosby provided injury update Raiders fans have been waiting to hear

Maxx Crosby's most recent injury has been at the center of things this calendar year. When the Las Vegas Raiders finally shut him down for the year because of it, it drove a rift between him and the franchise, which eventually led to him being traded to the Baltimore Ravens.

As fans well know, that same injury, and the long-term prognosis of it, is what, at least officially, led the Ravens to back out of the blockbuster deal at the last second. Since Crosby has returned to Las Vegas, the countdown has begun to seeing him healthy and in a Raiders uniform once again.

Not only did Crosby's agent push back on Baltimore's assessment at the time, but the messaging has been consistent, all the way up to head coach Klint Kubiak, that Crosby is on schedule with his rehab. Raider Nation finally got to hear that from the horse's mouth, though.

Las Vegas Raiders DE Maxx Crosby shares that he's almost back from injury

During Wednesday's OTA practice, as he has seemingly done throughout the offseason program, Crosby stretched with his teammates at the beginning of practice before heading inside the team facility to do more rehab. Crosby spoke to reporters after practice and provided a health update.

"I'm real close," Crosby said. "I'm at that point where it's like, I forget (that I'm injured). I'm at the point where I'm almost there, but I forget that I need to relax a little bit. So, that's been the biggest battle right now because I'm almost back to being out there."

That is, by all accounts, the update that Raider Nation has waited to hear. As bad as Crosby wants to get back out there on the field, this fanbase is also eager to see him and his new attitude on display in Las Vegas. This guy has a lot of people to prove wrong, and fans cannot wait to see him do just that.

Until Crosby is officially back on the practice field, which won't likely come until training camp, this bit of optimism will have to do. Things are going to get really quiet for the Silver and Black after mandatory minicamp, so at least fans have this to hold onto from their star player in the meantime.

But that doesn't mean that this road has been easy for Crosby. Yes, he has endured major surgeries before, and rehab is a part of life in the NFL, especially for Crosby, who plays nearly every down. But this offseason was different.

"This has been a long road to recovery," Crosby admitted. "It's been probably the longest rehab I've been through. But ultimately, it's probably been the best by far, to be completely honest. And we're not even to the finish line."

What this time away from the game has given Crosby, though, is a new perspective for his approach and a deeper appreciation of the game.

"(I was) able to give my body, probably, the proper rest that it actually needs. I don't know. I know one speed, you know what I mean? I've only been on 'go' for the last 20 something years, working my tail off. I know that. So, this has allowed me, it's forced me, to have to take a step back in certain areas and not run 8,000 yards on the field every single day. I'm able to grind in a different way and able to stay calm."

All of that said, it isn't easier for Crosby having to watch practice from the sideline. He spoke during the same media availability about how he is chomping at the bit, not just to play, but to be a part of the dynamic out there on the field. Specifically, talking trash when he has a chance to back it up.

"I miss it so much," Crosby said. "Those are the little things that I feel like people don't really get to get to see. People see it on Sundays and things like that, but that competitive nature is every day for me. So, whatever I'm doing, I want to go out there and establish my dominance and talk my mess and do what I do. And I see Kirk [Cousins] talking a little bit to the defense and I'm like, 'Alright, I got something for you when we come back.' But, that's what you want."

Between the longest recovery process that he's ever been through and the unbelievable emotions of the trade-that-never-was saga, it has been a long offseason for Crosby. But, as he already touched on, he is learning from it and taking things in stride as best as he can.

"Just the whole offseason in general, I've faced a ton of adversity. There's been a lot of bullets flying in my direction," Crosby said. "Truly, you really figure out who you are in those type of moments. Everyone has a different quote about 'Pressure makes diamonds' and all these different things and sayings and things like that, but ultimately, it's real. You could talk about it and you could say, 'Yeah, man. I can go through this adversity. I'll be fine if this happens to me.' But when it it's really going on, you figure out who you are, and you have a choice: You can fold or you can respond."

Raider Nation fully expects Crosby to respond, and it seems like he already has. But if this fanbase knows anything about Crosby, this response won't be a mere statement; it will be a message that reverberates throughout the league and is felt by everyone it touches.

"I'm not working to just come back. I'm coming back better," Crosby stated. "That's my mindset. And I know that, and I believe it, and I prepare and work like an animal daily. I do it for my teammates. ... I'm moving more weight than I ever have, and doing things in a different way."

Although, as Crosby said, he hasn't reached the finish line yet, and it has been a rocky offseason in Las Vegas, to say the least, the Raiders' superstar defender has his eyes on the prize.

"Everything happens for a reason, man. I know I'm meant to be here for a reason. I believe that, and I'm so excited to be here in front of the fans. Man, I can't wait to get out there and see the fanbase and feel the fanbase when we're back out in Week 1 versus Miami. It's going to be legendary."