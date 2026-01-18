Maxx Crosby provides injury update that should excite Raiders fans

The Las Vegas Raiders opted to shut Maxx Crosby down for the final two games of the season, placing him on injured reserve ahead of a pivotal Week 17 matchup with the New York Giants. The decision was not received well by the superstar pass rusher, which was not much of a surprise due to his competitiveness.

It did end up resulting in Las Vegas landing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, paving the way for them to potentially select Fernando Mendoza. Crosby also later admitted that he had been dealing with an injury for much of the season.

The five-time Pro Bowler wound up undergoing surgery just days after the season concluded, signaling that the decision to have him sit the final two games and turn his attention to recovering for 2026 was likely the right call. Crosby provided fans with an update on when he should be fully recovered and ready to return.

Raiders star Maxx Crosby shares an update following his latest surgery

Crosby shared that he had a successful surgery, later expressing that his eighth season will be the best of his career. While his name has circulated in trade rumors, Raiders fans are hopeful that he remains with the franchise for the foreseeable future.

The two-time All-Pro recently discussed the timeline for his return with Jim Gray on the Let's Go! podcast.

"It's what we expected. I tore my meniscus. I knew that a long time ago. (Neal ElAttrache) fixed it. It's going to be a good recovery, but I'll be back, same timetable as we expected originally. So, we'll be good. We'll be ready to rock. Should be back middle to end of OTA's. It's kind of similar to kind of how it's been the last few offseasons. Neal is incredible. He's done a lot of surgeries on me already. Expecting 100% recovery. Everything is going to be great."

The fact that Crosby had been playing with a torn meniscus and wanted to play in two meaningless games shows exactly the warrior spirit that Raiders fans have come to love. It also justifies the front office's decision to shut him down early, something that he likely has a better understanding of now that he is more removed from his initial frustration with not getting to take the field.

The 2026 season will be very important for Las Vegas, as they will have a new head coach and a revamped roster, as John Spytek will have plenty of draft capital and cap space to improve the team. Having Crosby at full strength in 2026, when the roster should hopefully be much better, is far more important than allowing him to play the final two games in a lost year.

While the Raiders faced some backlash for the decision, which could have potentially alienated their star, ultimately, if Crosby had suffered a more serious injury, the criticism would've carried on well into next season. Instead, it appears that he will be at full strength in 2026.