Maxx Crosby speaks on Fernando Mendoza and rest of Raiders' 2026 draft class

Instead of celebrating the Baltimore Ravens' haul from the 2026 NFL Draft, which would have started in the second round, all is right in the world as Maxx Crosby is getting ready for perhaps the most promising season of his eight-year career with the Las Vegas Raiders.

After landing a great batch of veterans in free agency, a promising class of rookies in the draft, and a solid crew of undrafted players, the offseason roster is all but complete in Las Vegas, and the picture of the Raiders' upcoming season is coming into focus.

Crosby already sent a message to No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza after he was selected, and he even had a brief but effective message for the entire draft class. But he just spoke about it in a bit more detail for the first time on his podcast, and Crosby is clearly excited about the new wave of Raiders.

Maxx Crosby weighs in on Las Vegas Raiders' 2026 NFL Draft class

On the latest episode of The Rush With Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas' superstar defensive end talked about the work that John Spytek and the front office did. First, of course, he addressed the 6-foot-5, 236-pound, Heisman Trophy and National Championship-winning elephant in the room.

"We got Fernando. I think it was one of the worst-kept secrets in sports. I don't think it was by surprise, but I know everybody's fired up that he's a part of our team now," Crosby admitted. "I had the chance to have a great conversation with him when he came on his visit. I got to chop it up with him a little bit, and then draft night, got to get on FaceTime and talk to him. And we've been texting back and forth ever since then. So, I'm really fired up for him. Excited to take him under my wing and help him out, show him the way. Just encourage him to be himself and lead in his own way. So, (I'm) fired up for him and his family. I know this is a big moment (for them)."

Although Crosby understands that the top overall pick is naturally going to get the most attention, and that's why he gave fans what they wanted by speaking on Mendoza first, as a former fourth-rounder, he made sure to spread the love to the Raiders' other picks.

"Getting drafted is an incredible experience, and big shout-out to everybody else getting drafted. We had so many picks in this draft. A lot of guys, a lot of talent," Crosby said. "Got a lot of DBs. We got another running back to complement Ashton (Jeanty). We got a new interior lineman, considered one of the better interior linemen in the draft from Texas A&M. We got a lot of guys, a lot of speed, a lot of talent."

But Crosby isn't just doing lip service on Las Vegas' rookie class. He also addressed the incredible journey and moment that these players got to experience, and Crosby even apparently spoke with each of the Raiders' draft picks after their selections.

"I've got the chance to talk to all of them, get on the phone with each and every one of them. Just the excitement and seeing those guys with their families and just being so fired up. It just takes you back, you know what I mean?" Crosby asked. "It's crazy how time flies, but eight years later, I'm going into my eighth season, and it seems like yesterday I was getting drafted ... Being able to live through them a little bit again, be able to give them some words of encouragement, is always really cool. So, I'm super fired up about all the guys coming in. Going to have a lot of new teammates, and I know they're coming in ready to work. So, it's going to be an incredible experience. But overall, great weekend."

These players are clearly going to have to prove that they're worth the hype when they step foot on the field for rookie minicamp on May 1, and then OTA Offseason Workouts in late May and early June before mandatory minicamp from June 9 to 11. But they seem to have the right approach already.

And if they don't know what real work is yet in the NFL, then they'll have a shining example for them right there on the field in Crosby. It sounds like he is a simple text or phone call away, and the rookies would be wise to take advantage of that.

Overall, it seems like Crosby is excited about this crop of first-year players, even more than he has been in years past. It's time for them to be a sponge and grow as much as they can now that their lives are at Raiders HQ alongside Crosby, one of the best players in all of football.