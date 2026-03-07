Maxx Crosby trade grade: Raiders squeeze premium value from depressing hand

The Las Vegas Raiders had a depressing situation with Pro Bowl defensive end Maxx Crosby. Rumors of a departure had been brewing for some time, and fans' fears were confirmed just days before free agency.

Several suitors got into the mix for Crosby. The Dallas Cowboys were reportedly close to sealing a deal. It was reported that most of the league wanted him. However, the Baltimore Ravens were the only team willing to pay what Las Vegas was seeking.

The Ravens are sending the No. 14 pick in the 2026 draft and next year's first-rounder to the Raiders for Crosby. This removes one of the only legitimate elite-level performers from the squad, but it provides those in power with even more high-end capital to potentially speed up their rebuild.

And in all honesty, this was inevitable.

Raiders had to maximize Maxx Crosby's trade value while they still could

The relationship between Crosby and the Raiders soured. They sat him out down the stretch to improve their chances of getting the No. 1 overall selection, which they will likely spend on Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza. The club is embarking on a new era under head coach Klint Kubiak, so there was no better time to cash in on a player who has become part of the fabric in Las Vegas.

Crosby's relentless motor, ability to wreak havoc, and his passionate approach will be sorely missed. He was a driving force who stayed professional amid the almost constant doom and gloom. He loved the franchise and never really wanted to leave, but things went south in Las Vegas, this offer was simply too good for the Raiders to refuse.

Trading star players who mean so much to fans is never easy. Crosby's departure leaves a gaping hole that must be filled, but it shows that Las Vegas is willing to finally build the right way. That should provide some solace to fans who will no longer get to see the 2019 fourth-round pick flying off the edge in the famous Silver and Black.

Few would argue that this reset isn't desperately needed. The Raiders will hope Mendoza can be the franchise-caliber presence under center they've craved for years. If Las Vegas can find a defensive difference-maker at No. 14, fill some other holes in free agency, and focus on sustainable growth, they might be onto something.

Raiders Trade Grade: A-

The Raiders needed to maximize Crosby's value while they still could. Getting two first-round selections was the best-case scenario. Making the picks count is something else entirely, but this seems like a win-win for both clubs right now.