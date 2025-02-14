Meet Pete Carroll's coaching staff: The new faces

The Las Vegas Raiders cleaned house this offseason once again after a disappointing 2024 season under Antonio Pierce. Mark Davis and his hiring committee brought in Pete Carroll this offseason to turn things around, and he finalized his coaching staff on Tuesday.

As Carroll promised in his opening press conference, his new staff is comprised of coaches from all different backgrounds. Some of them have previous relationships with Carroll from his time in Seattle, while others were retained from the Raiders' previous staff. The following coaches, however, were brought on board after having no prior connection with Carroll.

Chris Beatty (WRs coach)

Beatty replaces the legendary Edgar Bennett as the Raiders' wide receivers coach in 2025 after holding the same position for the Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Chargers. He also served as the Bears' interim offensive coordinator last season when Thomas Brown was promoted to head coach.

He has coached elite players like Jordan Addison, Keenan Allen and DJ Moore, as well as solid NFL receivers like Rome Odunze, Mike Williams and the Raiders' DJ Turner.

Kyle Fuller (Offensive quality control)

Fuller joins the Raiders' coaching staff after eight seasons as an NFL defensive back for the Bears, Broncos and Ravens. This will be his first season as an NFL coach after spending a season at Appalachian State as their assistant offensive line coach.

He was also a graduate assistant at the University of North Carolina in 2023 where he worked with several NFL players.

Chip Kelly (Offensive coordinator)

Chip Kelly joins Pete Carroll's staff after a successful season as the offensive coordinator at Ohio State. Kelly helped lead the team to a national championship victory and several of his players are poised to have their names called at the NFL Draft in April.

Kelly spent four years as an NFL head coach for both the Eagles and the 49ers. He also spent time at the University of Oregon and UCLA as the head coach and has worked with several NFL quarterbacks like Marcus Mariota, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, and more.

Other new assistant coaches

Bob Bicknell (Senior offensive assistant)

Sean Binckes (Offensive assistant)

Deland McCullough (Running backs)

Luke Steckel (Tight ends)

Kenyon Jackson (Asst. defensive line)

Ty McKenzie (Defensive assistant/linebackers)

Beyah Rasool (Defensive quality control)

Marcus Robertson (Defensive backs)

Rip Rowan (Defensive assistant)

Joe Woods (Pass game coordinator/defensive backs)