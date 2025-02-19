Meet Pete Carroll’s coaching staff: The returners

The Las Vegas Raiders tore things down once again this offseason in hopes that the franchise could finally build a playoff contender in a loaded AFC West division.

This time, however, owner Mark Davis employed the help of minority owner Tom Brady in the decision making process. The hiring committee landed on a promising duo of Pete Carroll and Joh Spytek as the Raiders' next head coach and general manager.

Carroll made it clear during his introductory press conference that not only would he hire coaches who he had worked with before, but he would also add people who he had never crossed paths with. The other promise that he made was that he'd keep several coaches from the Raiders' previous regime, and he kept that promise.

Joe Philbin (Senior offensive assistant)

Joe Philbin was a senior offensive assistant to begin the year last season and served as an advisor to first-time head coach Antonio Pierce. Halfway through the year, however, Philbin replaced James Cregg as the team's offensive line coach and the unit made massive progress under his guidance.

He returns this year as a senior offensive assistant but should have a hand in the offensive line play as well. Philbin has been an NFL coach for nearly four decades, including a four-year stint as the head coach of the Miami Dolphins. His experience should benefit the team greatly, no matter what position group he is working with on any given day.

Rob Leonard (Defensive line)

Leonard has been the Raiders' defensive line coach for two seasons under Patrick Graham and it is a miracle that Las Vegas was able to keep him in 2025. He is seen as a rising coach in this profession and it is only a matter of time before he is a defensive coordinator, and one day an NFL head coach.

His resume is easily seen on the field as the Raiders' defensive line has been their strongest unit for two years, despite the numerous injuries and setbacks the group has endured. Malcolm Koonce, Adam Butler and K'Lavon Chaisson are just a few of the players who have taken their game to new heights under Leonard's coaching.

Patrick Graham (Defensive coordinator)

Graham is another coach who could be on the rise soon as in two consecutive offseasons he has been a finalist for an NFL head coaching position. Luckily for the Raiders, Graham was not chosen by the Jaguars and Carroll was able to convince him to stay in Las Vegas.

He has now worked as the Raiders' defensive coordinator under three different coaches, and such consistency will pay dividends for what is hopefully a healthy Las Vegas defense this season. Not to mention, his presence should encourage several key Raiders' defensive free agents to re-sign with the organization.

Other returning coaches

Tom McMahon (Special teams coordinator)

Kade Rannings (Quality control - special teams)

Derius Swinton II (Special teams assistant)

The Las Vegas Raiders have had an excellent special teams trio in recent years, and there is no reason to shake things up.