New Maxx Crosby trade idea gives Raiders veteran WR with a John Spytek tie

Topic No. 1 for the Las Vegas Raiders' offseason, until it is resolved, is the status of defensive end Maxx Crosby. Trade rumors are percolating at a level they haven't before, and despite having multiple platforms to put the speculation to bed, the five-time Pro Bowler has not done so.

Instead, he has lamented people speaking for him publicly and made accusations that whatever he says about the situation would get twisted, while professing focus on what he can control, which is his rehab and becoming the best player he can.

A case definitely exists for the Raiders to trade Crosby and get draft capital while sending him somewhere he can win more quickly. But they also won't just give him away, nor should they. That said, there are enough suitors out there that settling for a less-than-ideal offer won't have to happen.

But until something new happens, including Crosby speaking for himself on the matter, trade speculation won't be going away.

New Maxx Crosby trade proposal reunites John Spytek with familiar player

Four ESPN analysts have created a fresh set of hypothetical trade packages for teams to acquire Crosby. Although Seth Walder's proposed deal with the Los Angeles Chargers was laughable, Ben Solak's proposal sends the Raiders' star edge rusher to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a nice swap.

Raiders get: WR Chris Godwin Jr., 2026 first-round pick (No. 15 overall), 2027 second-round pick

Buccaneers get: Crosby, 2027 fifth-round pick

"Raiders general manager John Spytek worked under Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht for years in Tampa Bay, so he would likely value Godwin more than most other teams. Godwin would be a target sponge in Las Vegas and give Kubiak a quality blocking receiver. Godwin and a first-round pick, along with some more finagling in the middle rounds, should get the deal done."

Spytek was in Tampa Bay when Chris Godwin was drafted by them in 2017. For a stretch of years, Godwin was one of the more underrated and productive wide receivers in the league. The question is whether he can be that level of productive again and serve as the No. 1 wideout the Raiders need.

A brutal ankle injury ended Godwin's 2024 season early and delayed the start of his 2025 season. In his second game back, a new fibula injury ended up costing him five games. However, for a short stretch of last season, capped by a 100-yard game in Week 17, he was still fairly productive.

Along the line Solak went, Spytek has to value Godwin based on the player he is now, not what he was five years ago. With that in mind, separate from a potential Crosby trade being part of that pursuit, a notable move for a WR1, if it happens, should aim higher than Godwin.