Raiders' Maxx Crosby just addressed the most recent crop of trade rumors

The Las Vegas Raiders will have a completely different look throughout the roster and coaching staff in 2026. Three topics have dominated the conversation in the early stages of the offseason: The head coach search, the No. 1 overall pick, and whether or not they will trade Maxx Crosby.

The first two issues seem to have been addressed, as Las Vegas is reportedly set to hire Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak. They also appear to be zeroing in on Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the top selection in the draft.

The latter issue will likely continue to be a topic of discussion well into the offseason, with rumors that Crosby could be traded by the Raiders picking up steam during Super Bowl week's Radio Row. The five-time Pro Bowler addressed those rumors for the first time on Friday.

Maxx Crosby reacts to rumors that he has requested a trade from the Raiders

The Athletic's Dianna Russini kicked off the Crosby rumors by claiming that he told her he wants to play for New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel. Then, Fox Sports' Jay Glazer added that the two-time All-Pro is done in Las Vegas and it is on his own accord.

Crosby finally addressed those rumors as he appeared on The Herd on Friday, dressed in full Raiders gear while apparently at the team's facility in Las Vegas.

"I've been advised (by) some of the best mentors in my life, 'Maxx, I know you care a lot, you're obsessive about it, you want to win no matter what, but you can't control everything,' and I've learned that. So, now that I'm quiet, now I got random people making statements for me. And they're like, 'Oh, Maxx must've told them this'. For me, I just sit back and laugh because I know my truth and when I go to bed at night, I have a smile on my face because I don't have to explain nothing to nobody," Crosby said. "I've said it over and over again. I'm getting healthy. I'm in the building every single day. I'm in this building before 6 AM when it's dark out and I'm in here until almost 2 o'clock. Almost eight hours, I'm putting in straight work, rehabbing, lifting, getting prepared for next season. That's all that I care about."

RELATED: Raiders apparently make coaching staff changes before expected Klint Kubiak hire

Crosby added that the noise is news to him, and he woke up to the reports of trade rumors and people talking about his plans. While he had the opportunity to give credence to the idea that he has asked out of Las Vegas, the superstar pass rusher makes it sound as if that is not the case.

Instead, he labeled the people speaking for him, likely Russini and Glazer, as "random people." His comments, along with his choice of attire for his appearance on national television, should help Raiders fans relax for the time being.

While nothing he said guarantees that he is back in Las Vegas, Crosby laughing at the rumors certainly suggests that he has not requested a trade. Of course, that could change, but the odds that the heart and soul of the Raiders' defense is back with the team look a lot stronger than they did prior to his comments.