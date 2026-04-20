3-round mock draft has Raiders address two key needs after Fernando Mendoza pick

The Las Vegas Raiders will kick off the draft for the first time since selecting JaMarcus Russell first overall in 2007, and just the second time in franchise history. While that technically could change as teams continue to call about the No. 1 pick, in all likelihood, there shouldn't be much mystery atop the draft.

Instead, as their offseason moves have hinted at, the Raiders appear poised to select Fernando Mendoza and make him their quarterback of the future. With less than a week remaining until next Thursday's draft, that much seems to be a given.

The bigger questions will come on Days 2 and 3 of the draft, as the organization looks to continue to inject young talent into the roster, while also filling holes in several key areas. The latest three-round mock draft from Bleacher Report predicted that Las Vegas will finish what they started in free agency by putting the finishing touches on a vastly improved defense.

Bleacher Report's three-round mock draft predicts the Las Vegas Raiders will fill two key needs on defense

The Raiders were one of the big winners of free agency. A day before the legal tampering period began, general manager John Spytek swung a deal to acquire former All-Pro nickelback Taron Johnson.

He followed that by continuing to revamp the defense, agreeing to deals with cornerback Eric Stokes, linebackers Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker, and edge rushers Kwity Paye and Malcolm Koonce. Of course, Las Vegas was also able to retain Maxx Crosby after the Baltimore Ravens pulled out of a trade for the five-time Pro Bowler.

While Spytek improved all three levels of the defense, there are still glaring holes at nose tackle and free safety. Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski predicted that the Raiders will address both areas of need on Day 2.

After mocking Mendoza to Las Vegas at No. 1 overall, Sobleski had the franchise fill their hole at nose tackle by drafting former Texas Tech Red Raiders star Lee Hunter. The first-team All-American would immediately take over as the 0-tech in Rob Leonard's 3-4 defense.

He has been a consistent performer over the past three seasons, the first two of which were spent with the UCF Knights. Since becoming a starter in 2023, Hunter has recorded 155 total tackles, 73 solo tackles, 31 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and one pass defended. His ability to force double teams would open things up for the rest of the Raiders' defensive line.

Sobleski projected the team would address their need at free safety in the third round by selecting Bud Clark. Isaiah Pola-Mao was clearly not a fit, and the need for a better deep safety to play alongside Jeremy Chinn remains one of the biggest holes on the roster.

Clark, who spent six seasons with the TCU Horned Frogs, would immediately step into that starting role. In four years as a starter, he recorded 201 total tackles, 130 solo tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 1.0 sacks, 15 interceptions, two of which he returned for touchdowns, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and 21 passes defended.

He would provide a Las Vegas defense that finished tied for the sixth-fewest interceptions a true ballhawk. While many fans would like to see the Raiders target a wideout to give Mendoza another weapon, Sobleski's mock draft addresses two of their biggest needs without reaching to fill those holes. Additionally, the Raiders' defense would be complete and, on paper, have the most talent it has had in a long time.