NFC team just unknowingly threw up the bat signal for Raiders' Aidan O'Connell

Klint Kubiak made it clear before training camp that Kirk Cousins is the Las Vegas Raiders' starting quarterback, at least for right now. And while he did say that he wants both Fernando Mendoza and Aidan O'Connell to challenge Cousins, the first-year head coach is already tipping his hand a bit.

Mendoza leapfrogged O'Connell and ran with the second-team offense during the first practice, and it sounds like the rookie fared quite well. While that is great for the Raiders, it is bad news for O'Connell, who has expressed his desire to be a starter in the NFL. Right now, he's the No. 3.

What to do with O'Connell has been a major talking point this offseason, and it feels even more likely now that the fourth-year pro could be on the move before the 2026 NFL season. Luckily enough, the Atlanta Falcons were practically throwing up the Bat Signal for O'Connell on their first day of camp.

Falcons' QB troubles could lead them to Raiders for Aidan O'Connell

Incumbent starter Michael Penix Jr., who wrestled the job from Cousins for good last season, is still recovering from his third torn ACL, and he is out to begin training camp. He told reporters that it could be up to four weeks until he is cleared, meaning he could miss a good part of the preseason as well.

Another hit came for the Falcons' quarterback room, as it was reported that Tua Tagovailoa, who was acquired this offseason to compete with Penix Jr., isn't ready for full-team work yet, as an injury flared up. Veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian was also waived on Wednesday with a non-football injury.

That left UDFA Jack Strand to take all of the first-team reps in Atlanta on Wednesday. In a panic, the Falcons signed veteran Cooper Rush, whom wide receiver Jahan Dotson joked that he met "in the huddle." Simply put, the quarterback situation in Atlanta is a complete mess.

Enter O'Connell, who could be the odd man out in Las Vegas and has a stronger résumé than people give him credit for. With 17 starts under his belt and solid production, the Raiders' backup is expected to have a market if the Silver and Black shop him at any point this preseason.

It may seem wild for the Falcons to go after another quarterback so soon after drafting Penix Jr. early, signing Tagovailoa this offseason and swapping out Siemian for Rush. But injuries, especially at the most important position in sports, can make a team do crazy things.

Last preseason, despite rookie sixth-rounder Cam Miller showing some promise and already giving up draft capital for Geno Smith and paying him handsomely, the Raiders sent a fifth-round pick to the Cleveland Browns for Kenny Pickett after O'Connell broke his wrist during the preseason finale.

If Penix Jr. does miss the next month, and Tagovailoa's injury drags on or continues to flare up, then the Falcons could be pushed to make a move in that room. Plus, Penix Jr. and Tagovailoa won't coexist longer than this season, so Atlanta still needs a long-term backup option.

O'Connell could be precisely that, and call me crazy, but he could even challenge for the starting job there down the line. Either way, the Falcons having a solid backup will be paramount, as both Penix Jr. and Tagovailoa have wicked injury histories.

It may be a bit far-fetched that O'Connell simply ends up in Atlanta so soon, and surely, there are other destinations with a more straightforward path to long-term relevancy that O'Connell would like to explore.

But he doesn't have a no-trade clause, and the Raiders would be inclined to take the best package they can get for O'Connell if they decide to move him. And that can easily come when a team is feeling desperate, so hopefully, John Spytek at least picked up the phone and inquired.