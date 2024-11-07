NFL expert makes rest-of-season prediction Raiders fans will either love or hate
By Ryan Heckman
After beginning the year with a glimmer of hope at 2-2, the Las Vegas Raiders have dropped five in a row and are now locked into a race for the no. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The most recent headlines in Las Vegas have come at the expense of the team firing a handful of coaches, including offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, in the midst of the current losing streak.
Going into the season, fans probably didn't have high expectations to begin with. After all, the most important position had yet to be figured out on a long-term scope. The Raiders' quarterback room was and is one of the worst in football, and if that's the case, it's going to be tough to win in this league.
And, as it has turned out, the Raiders have indeed have had a difficult time wining in recent weeks. In fact, they might not find themselves in the win column very often going down the stretch of this season.
Is it possible the Raiders may not even win another game? That sounds like what would be a harsh reality, but one NFL expert thinks it very well could happen. ESPN's Jordan Reid recently contributed to a longer column about some rest-of-season predictions, and his prediction which was offered up is a bit spicy.
Will the Raiders win another game this season?
Reid's bold prediction: The Las Vegas Raiders will lose out and have the top pick in the 2025 NFL draft.
"After firing offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, a strong argument could be made they are already the worst team in the NFL. There are nine teams with two or fewer wins, which is tied for the most teams through Week 9 since the 1970 merger, per ESPN Research (nine teams in 2006)," Reid wrote.
If the Raiders lost the remainder of their games this year, chances would be good that they'd end up with the first overall pick in the draft.
"The Raiders have lost their past five games, and I expect that streak to climb to 13 by season's end. They'll have the No. 1 overall pick for the first time since 2007, when they selected JaMarcus Russell with the franchise's only top selection," Reid finished.
The real question is, are any of the quarterbacks in next year's draft worthy of the first overall pick? It's been noted that the 2025 class is not as good as this year's, but there's been a lot of speculation over Las Vegas being interested in Colorado's Shedeur Sanders.
Whether Sanders is worthy of that selection is up for debate, but most would still agree that ths coming class might not have a true franchise quarterback. We'll have to see, as the Raiders very well could wind up with that top selection.