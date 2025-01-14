NFL insider's prediction for next Raiders head coach brings life to latest reports

Over the last few days, there have been reports of one particular Las Vegas Raiders head coaching candidate picking up some steam.

When the search initially began, most wouldn't have guessed this candidate would end up choosing the Raiders. Heck, it didn't even seem logical for the two sides to be mutually interested in one another.

After all, Ben Johnson made it very clear that one of his top criteria for taking a head coaching gig was to either have a long-term quarterback option in place or a "path" to obtain one. The Detroit Lions offensive coordinator seemed more of a fit for teams like the Chicago Bears or even Jacksonville Jaguars.

Enter: Tom Brady.

The Raiders minority owner started working his magic and making his pitch to Johnson and, sure enough, Johnson to the Raiders began seeing some momentum behind the idea.

As it turns out, the possibility of Johnson coaching the Raiders is now becoming very real. It may just become a reality, soon enough.

And, if ESPN insider Dan Graziano's prediction means anything, it looks like that is exactly what is going to happen.

Ben Johnson predicted to be the next head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders

In his latest column, Graziano made some predictions as to which coaches are going to be hired where, and when it came to the Raiders, he locked in on Johnson.

"This definitely would not have been the spot people picked for Johnson when this process started. But I have been told new minority owner Tom Brady has been making a personal appeal to Johnson and trying to sell him on coming to Las Vegas to build a program together with a new GM," Graziano wrote.

From the looks of it, Brady is making all the difference in this pursuit. Had it not been for Brady, Johnson would be seeing what most fans are seeing at this point: no clear path to a franchise quarterback and a franchise without much direction.

However, it seems as though Brady's involvement is suddenly heavy. The Raiders own the no. 6 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and could wind up finding a quarterback there. But, there's also the potential of going after someone like Kirk Cousins via trade or even a free agent like Justin Fields or Sam Darnold.

Now, are any of those three ideal quarterbacks? Not necessarily. But, under Johnson and with his scheme in place, the Raiders could certainly do worse.

We're not sure exactly what Brady's plan is for the quarterback position, but one thing is clear: if Johnson becomes head coach, you better believe there is a concrete plan in place.

Buckle up. Things are about to get real interesting.