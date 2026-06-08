NFL reporter makes baseless Brock Bowers assumption that'll inflame Raiders fans

Life has undoubtedly gotten better for the Las Vegas Raiders after moving on from Pete Carroll and replacing him with Klint Kubiak. The metaphorical birds are chirping at Raiders HQ with a young team and coaching staff, as well as a commitment to developing talent and playing the long game.

Malcolm Koonce all but confirmed that the team was doomed under Carroll's leadership, so it is no wonder that John Spytek and the front office moved on from him so quickly. Things got so bad that franchise cornerstone Maxx Crosby even requested a trade, which was eventually granted.

But Crosby and the team have since mended the fences, and everyone is seemingly moving forward in Las Vegas. Apparently, not everyone outside the building is, though. Crosby trade rumors have kicked back up again, and somehow, one reporter baselessly threw Brock Bowers into the crossfire.

Mike Florio thinks Brock Bowers could have wanted Las Vegas Raiders to trade him if they didn't change coaches

NBC Sports' Mike Florio recently spoke on Pro Football Talk with Chris Simms about the possibility of Crosby getting traded in the wake of the Myles Garrett news. Then, Florio took things in a completely bizarre and unfounded direction with Bowers, which will rightfully inflame Raider Nation.

"Maxx Crosby wanting out of town was well documented. I think it was just a matter of time before Brock Bowers was going to start making noise to get me the hell out of here," Florio said. "If they didn't change coaches, they could have had Brock Bowers trying to get out of Las Vegas along with Maxx Crosby."

Where on earth did that even come from?

Bowers has spent two years with the Raiders, one of which he was a First-Team All-Pro, and the other, he was hampered by injuries. Sure, last year was a disaster, but Bowers has two years remaining on his rookie deal, and there's not a chance in the world he would have ever been traded by Las Vegas.

Not to mention that just isn't Bowers' personality. He is all about football and making the most of whatever situation he is in. Bowers doesn't talk a great deal and seems like the last person who would request a trade so soon. This take is completely out of left field and bizarre to even throw out there.

Florio has a history of drumming up Raiders drama. He led the charge for the NFL to change its rules after Las Vegas inked Kirk Cousins on a nice deal, swore that Las Vegas would hire a tandem of Brian Flores and Brian Daboll this offseason, and pushed the Jim Schwartz to the Raiders narrative as well.

Simply put, Florio hasn't exactly been a great source of information when it comes to the Silver and Black, as his takes often seem rooted in something other than reason or fact. A lot of folks just simply dislike the Raiders, and that is fine. But this is just baseless and a complete nothingburger.

It's still frustrating to hear, though.