One analyst is foolishly doubting that Maxx Crosby is committed to Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders have been so bad during the 2025 NFL season that, once again, superstar edge rusher Maxx Crosby has popped up in trade rumors. Yes, the same Maxx Crosby that the new regime in Las Vegas committed $106.5 million to this offseason.

Luckily, NFL Network's Jane Slater and Tom Pelissero reported that the two-time All-Pro won't be moved. They added that neither the Raiders nor the player that they once made the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league had any interest in a deal.

The announcement allowed Raiders fans to relax a bit after initially believing that their best player could be shipped out. A known critic of the franchise, however, recently claimed that he doesn't believe Crosby is as happy in Las Vegas as the aforementioned report indicated.

NFL analyst suggests Maxx Crosby may want a trade from Raiders

While the extension that Crosby signed in the offseason would theoretically be tradeable, the Raiders clearly have no plans to deal the four-time Pro Bowler. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio believes that the superstar isn't as committed to the franchise as reports claimed.

"The great Raiders defensive end, who is mired in yet another horrible season, where his talents, his prime, is being wasted. NFL media reported last night that the Raiders told Crosby, 'We're not shopping you, and we won't be trading you.' And also, they reported that Crosby wants to stay," Florio said. "I don't know that I believe the last part. I think he's stuck, and he got paid, and if they're not going to trade him, it's not useful for him to start making it known he doesn't want to be there. ... I still don't believe that Crosby falls into that category of untouchable players, and I think a sufficient offer would potentially get their attention."

Chris Simms, Florio's co-host on the show and a known Raider hater himself, actually disagreed with Florio's thoughts. He said that, while he would hope Crosby wants to play for a better franchise, he just doesn't see how a trade makes sense for either side.

RELATED: Raiders fans are fuming at Pete Carroll's comments after blowout vs. Chiefs

Florio added that a team announcing that they are willing to move a player will diminish the return that they could receive. While he is correct in that assessment, it is unlikely the Raiders are planning to move Crosby, who has served as the face and heart of the franchise for several years.

Additionally, his claim that the star isn't committed to Las Vegas couldn't be further from the truth. Crosby has openly voiced that he hopes to spend his entire career with the Raiders, and his offseason contract extension proved his commitment to the franchise.

He had two years left on his previous deal before signing the extension, and if he truly wanted out, he could've pressured the organization to make a move. Instead, he added three years to his deal and is tied to the franchise through the 2029 season.

It is also important to mention that the Raiders told Crosby he wasn't being moved, not the media that they weren't trading Crosby. While it is certainly possible that he doesn't retire as a Raider, Florio's speculation that he isn't committed to the organization is currently baseless.