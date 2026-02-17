One reason for optimism for each member of Raiders 2025 rookie class

The Las Vegas Raiders did not get much production from their rookie class during the 2025 NFL season. The overwhelming theme of the group, however, was not that they underperformed but rather that they simply did not get enough playing time.

While Darien Porter finished the year with over 50% of the defensive snaps played, he did not cross that threshold until Week 17, as Ashton Jeanty was the only rookie with a consistent role throughout the year.

Even when Las Vegas' postseason hopes were long out of reach, Pete Carroll insisted on playing veterans who were not producing in an attempt to win games rather than prioritizing the development of the class.

Carroll has since been fired, and Klint Kubiak has been named as the Raiders' head coach. John Spytek's first draft class should get a major boost from the coaching change. With that in mind, here is one reason for optimism for each of Las Vegas' 2025 draftees going into Year 2.

One reason each member of the Raiders' 2025 rookie class should see an improvement in Year 2

Ashton Jeanty, RB

Jeanty finished his rookie campaign with 975 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 266 carries, adding 346 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 55 receptions. The sixth overall pick led the team in both yards from scrimmage and total touchdowns.

Still, it felt like Jeanty could have produced more than he did, largely due to issues out of his control, particularly the offensive line and coaching. While he was the team's most productive rookie, he also has the most room for improvement, as he figures to take off in Kubiak's outside zone scheme.

Look no further than the Seattle Seahawks' improvement running the ball in 2025, as they improved from 28th in rushing yards and 11th in rushing touchdowns the previous season to 10th and ninth, respectively.

Kubiak's scheme was on full display in Super Bowl LX, as Kenneth Walker III had an outstanding game en route to being named Super Bowl MVP. Jeanty should be in line for a big season, provided the blocking up front improves.

Jack Bech, WR

Bech's role fluctuated throughout his rookie season, as he played less than 35% of the offensive snaps. It resulted in an underwhelming year, as he finished with just 224 receiving yards on 20 receptions and failed to score his first career touchdown.

He should have more opportunities to make an impact in Year 2, as Kubiak prioritizes wide receivers who can block. That alone should get Bech on the field more and provide him with an opportunity to prove why he was drafted 58th overall.

Darien Porter, CB

Porter was another player who had a fluctuating role, but he finished the year with 42 tackles, three passes defended, and a fumble recovery. While fans wanted him to play earlier in the season, it wasn't until Kyu Blu Kelly suffered a season-ending injury that he carved out consistent playing time.

It may not be exciting, but the biggest reason Porter should improve is by simply being on the field more. The 68th overall pick has spent just four seasons playing the cornerback position and was not a starter until his final year of college. More reps mean more development.

When the Raiders drafted him, they knew this. However, Porter did not get that opportunity until later in the year. While he showed flashes in a limited role -- allowing just 290 passing yards and one touchdown -- he should take a step forward by getting even more playing time.

Caleb Rogers, G

Rogers is another player who was viewed as a developmental prospect as he transitioned from offensive tackle to guard. He was buried on the depth chart and did not play until Week 13, where he played just 35.4% of the offensive snaps before playing every snap over the final five games.

The 98th overall pick showed plenty of upside in his limited playing time, allowing just three sacks and 11 pressures, despite facing some of the league's best pass rushes. The confidence that he gained during the final stretch of the season should give Raiders fans the belief that he will continue to grow.

Furthermore, getting away from Brennan Carroll, particularly if a great offensive line coach like John Benton comes to Las Vegas, will help his development.

Charles Grant, T

I may start to sound like a broken record here, but Grant was underutilized as well, as Carroll prioritized playing Stone Forsythe after Kolton Miller's Week 4 season-ending injury. So, the 99th overall pick played just 59 offensive snaps the entire year, 44 of which came in Week 18.

While he was impressive, particularly in pass protection, his limited playing time makes it hard to put too much stock into that. Getting away from Brennan Carroll and learning from a veteran offensive tackle in Miller around should lead to an improvement, particularly if he can carve out a consistent role on what figures to be a rebuilt offensive line.

Dont'e Thornton Jr., WR

Thornton Jr. is yet another rookie who saw his role fluctuate, as he played as little as two and as many as 57 offensive snaps at various points in the year. Ultimately, he wound up on the field for just over 40% of the offensive snaps, finishing the season with only 10 receptions for 135 yards.

The fourth-round pick is still someone whom the franchise thinks highly of, and he could very well be a breakout candidate with Fernando Mendoza throwing him the ball instead of Geno Smith. The latter often missed Thornton Jr., so Mendoza's accuracy should help him take the next step.

Tonka Hemingway, DL

Hemingway played just 17.3% of the defensive snaps, appearing in nine games. He finished the year with nine total tackles, five tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, six quarterback hits, one pass defended, and one fumble recovery. The final two games of the season should give fans hope that he can improve.

The fourth-round pick broke out in that stretch, recording 3.0 sacks, including 2.0 in the season finale. He should be able to build off that late-season confidence and carve out a more consistent role, potentially providing Las Vegas with an interior pass-rushing threat.

JJ Pegues, DT

Pegues appeared in nine games, playing just over 12% of the total defensive snaps. He was not as impressive as Hemingway in the limited role, as he finished with 11 total tackles, one tackle for loss, and one fumble recovery.

He, however, should be excited for Kubiak's addition, as he also showed an ability to play fullback during his college career, which began as a tight end. Consider this: Pegues had seven rushing touchdowns in his final year at Ole Miss.

While the sixth-round pick did not play a single offensive snap in 2025, Kubiak's creativity on offense could lead to him seeing the field on that side of the ball, whether it is in beefed-up packages as a run blocker for Jeanty or getting touches in short-yardage situations.

Cody Lindenberg, LB

Lindenberg did not play a defensive snap in his rookie season; however, he did play 86.2% of the snaps on special teams, recording seven total tackles. While his contributions will likely come primarily on special teams once again, that should not discourage him heading into Year 2.

In fact, he should look no further than his teammate Tommy Eichenberg for the blueprint on how he can improve and impact the team. After recording nine special teams tackles as a rookie, the second-year player broke a 31-year franchise record with 23 special teams tackles in 2025.

Lindenbergcould make a similar jump, as contributing on special teams can not only keep him on the roster but also eventually help him carve out a role on defense. He has plenty of room to improve in Year 2, but Eichenerg's rise should inspire fans that the seventh-round pick can make a similar jump.