Pete Carroll is facing his biggest decision yet for Raiders (and he can’t mess up)

The Las Vegas Raiders made a ton of exciting moves this offseason that should help them improve on their 4-13 record from a year ago. From hiring Pete Carroll to trading for Geno Smith to drafting Ashton Jeanty, the Raiders are set up to be one of the most exciting teams in the NFL.

However, whether that happens or not could all hinge on one decision from Carroll and the offensive staff. The Raiders still have to decide on who will start at right guard, with Jackson Powers-Johnson and Alex Cappa still battling for the position.

This is a decision that could ultimately decide how far Las Vegas goes in 2025. That may seem like hyperbole, but offensive line play is often the determining factor for whether an offense is productive or not, and the Raiders cannot afford to waste their talented skill-position players.

Pete Carroll must make correct decision for Raiders' offensive line

The offensive line in Las Vegas has already seen a bit of a shake-up, and the unit has the chance to be significantly better than last year if it chooses the right configuration. That should include Powers-Johnson, no matter what position on the interior offensive line he plays.

Cappa was one of the worst guards in the league last season, according to Pro Football Focus. Meanwhile, Powers-Johnson put together an All-Rookie campaign, splitting time between center and left guard.

Not to mention, Cappa has been dealing with a rib injury for the last few weeks, which has kept him out of practices and both preseason games. Powers-Johnson has played a lot, and well, during his absence, so Cappa is behind the 8-ball as well.

Whoever the coaches ultimately select as the starter needs to be the right choice, and the Raiders must be sure of the offensive line combination. If the group continues to be in flux, it could inhibit the entire offense.

Raider Nation is excited to see Jeanty run wild and Smith build an explosive connection with Brock Bowers and the team's other exciting young pass-catchers. In many people’s eyes, Las Vegas has the quarterback and the weapons for a really productive offense.

But it’s just a matter of whether the offensive line will create that path to success. That’s a tough spot to be in, but it’s a reality. That’s why Pete Carroll needs to be sure they’re putting the right combination of guys on the field, because if they get it wrong, the entire offense could be held back.

