1 Prospect in each round that the Raiders might regret passing on
Who the Las Vegas Raiders might end up regretting passing on in each round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Across the three-day 2023 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders added nine players to the fold, including edge rusher Tyree Wilson at No. 7 overall. While the group the organization brought in was solid, one cannot help but to think of some prospects in each round that may have been a better fit for the team down the road.
Here, we look at one prospect in each round the Las Vegas Raiders could regret passing on.
Round seven: The Las Vegas Raiders may regret passing on Jake Witt, OT, Northern Michigan
In the seventh round, the Las Vegas Raiders added Arizona State defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera at No. 231 overall. Defensive tackle was certainly a position to target in the 2023 NFL Draft, and despite being a seventh-round pick, Silvera has a chance to crack the 53-man roster with an excellent summer.
However, five picks later, the Indianapolis Colts selected Jake Witt, an offensive tackle from Northern Michigan. Witt started his career as a tight end, before becoming a punishing offensive tackle, and his athleticism would have been a welcome addition as a swing tackle for the Silver and Black.