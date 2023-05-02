1 Prospect in each round that the Raiders might regret passing on
Round one: The Las Vegas Raiders may regret passing on Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia
We finally get to the first round, where the Las Vegas Raiders selected Texas Tech edge rusher Tyree Wilson. Going into the NFL Draft, Wilson was seen as the second-best defensive end in the class behind Alabama's Will Anderson Jr., and some experts even had him higher than the talented Crimson Tide edge rusher.
While Wilson is certain to be an excellent player for the Raiders, the best player available at the time was Georgia defensive tackle, Jalen Carter. This is a kid that many thought could be the first overall selection, but a bad draft process caused him to nearly fall out of the top-10 before the Philadelphia Eagles came calling at No. 9 overall.
The truth is, all the teams that picked ahead of the Eagles may regret passing on Carter, as he was widely considered a generational talent at the defensive tackle position. All told, general manager Dave Ziegler did a great job adding talent during the 2023 NFL Draft, but it remains to be seen whether he had more misses than hits.