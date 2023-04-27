2023 NFL Draft: Raiders make massive trade with Eagles in full Round 1 mock draft
10. Las Vegas Raiders: Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois
The first Day 1 pick of the Dave Ziegler era finally comes in at No. 10 overall, as the Las Vegas Raiders select Illinois cornerback, Devon Witherspoon. The Raiders have struggled at the cornerback position for years now, and in Witherspoon, they get a player that should be their CB1 for the foreseeable future.
Witherspoon is the kind of defensiev back that Raiders fans are going to love, as he is excellent in coverage, and loves to come up and make a punishing hit. The Raiders defensive backfield was bolstered by some veteran depth pieces this free agency period, but in Witherspoon, they get an Alpha that can take over that cornerback room in 2023, and beyond.
This would be a best-case scenario for the Raiders, as Witherspoon should be very high on their draft board entering Thursday night. The Raiders have serious needs on the defensive side of the ball, especially in the secondary, so adding Witherspoon at No. 10 overall seems like a perfect fit for Ziegler and company.