Fansided
Just Blog Baby
Home/Raiders Mock Draft

2023 NFL Draft: Raiders make massive trade with Eagles in full Round 1 mock draft

Raiders 2022 NFL Draft - Rounds 4-7
Raiders 2022 NFL Draft - Rounds 4-7 / David Becker/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
5 of 10
Next
Raiders prospect Bijan Robinson
Raiders prospect NFL Combine / Stacy Revere/GettyImages

2023 NFL Draft: Raiders make massive trade with Eagles in Round 1 mock

11. Tennessee Titans: Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

The Tennessee Titans may have a problem at the quarterback position, as the team appears to be out on Malik Willis after only one season. There also may be some truth to the Derrick Henry trade rumors, as the ESPN simulator has them taking Texas running back Bijan Robinson, by far the best player at his position in this draft class.

12. Houston Texans: Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern

The Houston Texans hold two first round picks this April, and after getting an elite edge rusher at No. 2 overall, they bolster the offensive line here at No. 12. Peter Skoronski is a player that many are mocking to the Raiders, but he lands in Houston, giving Davis Mills some much-needed protection.

13. Green Bay Packers: Lukas Van Ness, Edge, Iowa

The Green Bay Packers traded away Aaron Rodgers this past week, so they move up a few spots from No. 15 to No. 13 on Day 1. With the pick, Green Bay adds a versatile piece to a defense that will need to step up as Jordan Love takes the helm of the offense.

14. New England Patriots: Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College

For the past week or so, rumors have been circulating that Zay Flowers could be the first wide receiver off the board Thursday night, and that rings true here. Flowers gives Mac Jones a new weapon as he looks to get his career back on track with the Patriots.

facebooktwitterreddit