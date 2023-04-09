2023 NFL Mock Draft: Raiders pass on a QB, move down, pick twice in full first-round mock
22. Baltimore Ravens: Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
The Baltimore Ravens incredibly have still not made a long-term commitment to Lamar Jackson, and recent reports stated they tried to bring in Baker Mayfield this offseason. Jackson should be under center in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season for the Ravens, and adding Zay Flowers to the mix is an excellent choice at No. 22.
23. Minnesota Vikings: Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
The Minnesota Vikings have their issues on both sides of the ball, but it was clear during their playoff run that they need help on defense. Deonte Banks is one of the better cornerbacks in this draft class, and fills an immediate need for this Vikings secondary.
24. Jacksonville Jaguars: Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame
The Jacksonville Jaguars did bring back Evan Ingram in free agency, but that does not mean they should pass on Notre Dame star tight end Michael Mayer. Mayer is the No. 1 player at his position group in this draft class, and gives Trevor Lawrence another long-term offensive weapons.
25. New York Giants: O'Cyrus Torrence, IOL, Florida
The New York Giants have decided to bring Daniel Jones back on a long-term deal, and for him to succeed, they need to stack some talent in front of him. O'Cyrus Torrence from Florida should be the first interior offensive lineman off the board this April, and he would be an instant starter for the G-Men.