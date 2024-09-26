3 storylines for the Raiders' bounce back game against the Browns
By Levi Dombro
This has been a rough week for Raiders fans.
Las Vegas was crushed on Sunday by an inferior Carolina Panthers team, news broke that two starting defenders were out for the year, and the media storm that ensued following the loss brought more drama than any week of the Antonio Pierce era thus far.
Whether it was Pierce's "business decisions" comment, fans reigniting the QB controversy, or Davante Adams rumors swirling in the media again, there was a lot of frustration in Raiders media following the Panthers loss.
But it was just one week of football; one week that matters equally to every other week in the standings.
And I have good news Raiders fans: beating Baltimore and losing to Carolina is better than the other way around. AFC wins are incredibly important, and if the team is going to lose a game, it may as well be to an NFC opponent.
I understand the principle of the matter and that the Raiders should beat teams from the East Coast at home, especially teams like the Panthers, but ideally this team can chalk it up to a completely off game and week.
There are 14 weeks left this season, with tons to look forward to, starting Sunday against a struggling Cleveland Browns team.
Here's what to watch for.