4 reasonable expectations for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023 Week 8
The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Lions this Monday night in Detroit, and here are some reasonable expectations for the Silver and Black in this one.
By Daniel Davis
The Las Vegas Raiders will be in primetime in Week 8, as they head to the Motor City to take on a Detroit Lions team coming off their worst loss of the season. However, the Raiders are a mess right now, as they are trying to put a square peg known as Josh McDaniels into a round hole known as the Raiders Organization. While fans are vocal about their dislike for McDaniels, the team seems unwilling to move on from him as of yet.
Despite all of that, here are four reasonable expectations for the Raiders this weekend.
Raiders put up 21 points
The Raiders are one of the worst third-down teams in the league and this week they need to step it up. With Josh McDaniels on the hot seat (at least on Twitter) they must win this weekend, and in order to do this, they will need to put some points to compete with the Lions.
While the Lions are a weird team and can be a sneaky good team compared to others. That being said, the Lions' defense isn't all that scary and the Raiders could put up 21 points against Detroit on Monday night to compete with them.
Lions don't get a sack
The Lions' defense is a middle-of-the-road defense but they do have a fantastic pass rusher in Aidan Hutchinson who is coming in on his own this season and even made the NFL's top-100. Last year's top pass-rushing rookie has been playing very well and the team has found a way to coach him very well.
This being said the Raiders should look to get the ball out faster and use the quick passing game.
Josh Jacobs gets more than 50 yards on the ground
With the quarterback carousel in full swing in Las Vegas, the Raiders need to get the running game going. The Raiders are a team set up for the running game and keeping the other team off the field. To make that happen, the Raiders have to start converting on third-down and also taking the other team off the field on third-down.
Jacobs hasn't gotten going this season and this would be a good time to start.
Raiders win the turnover battle
The Las Vegas Raiders have had a tough relationship with turnovers this season. As the season goes on, the turnover battle becomes more and more crucial and this is a big week for the Raiders. The Raiders look to get back to .500 and in order to do that, the Raiders need to produce a few turnovers.