5 way too early stat predictions for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023
By Brad Weiss
3. Jakorian Bennett will lead the Raiders in interceptions
On Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders traded up to select Maryland cornerback Jakorian Bennett at selection No. 104 overall. Playing alongside 2023 first-round selection Deonte Banks, Bennett was not the biggest name in the Terps secondary available in this year's draft class, but he could end up being the better player in Year 1.
The truth is, the Raiders are going to have open competition for a starting cornerback role this summer, and Bennett is one of the more NFL-ready corners coming out this season. He is a ballhawk who can play press coverage, as well as zone, and will get every opportunity to start on the outside as a rookie this fall.
Last season, the Raiders were led in interceptions by Duron Harmon, Denzel Perryman, and Amik Robertson, as all nabbed two a piece. All told, those were the only interceptions the Raiders were able to get, as they totaled six as a team, so the addition of Bennett should bring some more playmaking ability to the defensive backfield.