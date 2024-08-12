Raiders' QB competition may already have a winner after Preseason Week 1
The Raiders' much-anticipated QB Battle of The Century had its first real test on Saturday, when they went to Minnesota to play actual tackle football. There were lots of takeaways to take away, all of which Just Blog Baby has conveniently packaged for you in one short, readable click.
The big thing that everyone was watching, of course, was the battle for third string cornerback. And while we all wait for the dust to settle there, we can take a look at the ol' quarterback dilemma as well. Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell got their first real chance to claim the job, and both performed well enough for Raiders fans to keep their 9-win delusions alive for a few more weeks. Minshew went 6-12 with 117 yards and touchdown while O'Connell went 7/9 with 76 yards; you'd think that such small, similiar sample sizes would indicate that it's still very much a race.
But what if I told you that, based on one stat from Warren Sharp, the race is over? It wouldn't be accurate, but what if I told you that?
Gardner Minshew was one of the best QBs in NFL Preseason Week 1
Look, when you have the 5th best Estimate Points Added of any QB with at least seven drop backs during the first week of preseason football, that's curtains. I know I'm a football blogger and I'm supposed to know the answer to these types of questions, but to be totally honest, I'm just not sure how O'Connell's supposed to recover from this.
This all but settles it? Gardner Minshew is The Guy, which we all knew would happen and are excited about. Seven drop backs is enough for me. I've always said that Minshew is just barely in a tier below Joe Burrow, so it's nice to see Sharps' math add up with my own, which definitely exists. Gardner Minshew's the guy, and now you don't have to worry about the Raiders' QB situation at all.