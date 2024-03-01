Big-name quarterback prospect admits he wants to play for the Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders could try to land Jayden Daniels in the 2024 NFL Draft, and that would seemingly be fine with the QB.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking for a long-term solution at the quarterback position, with Antonio Pierce stating they are not looking for a 'band-aid.' Last season, Las Vegas trotted out three different starting quarterbacks during their 8-9 campaign, though Aidan O'Connell was the guy down the stretch.
Going into his rookie season, nobody expected much from O'Connell, especially after Josh McDaniels brought in two familiar veterans in Jimmy Garoppolo and Brian Hoyer. We all know how that played out, and despite the strong finish by O'Connell, it appears the Raiders are looking high and low for more quarterback talent this offseason.
One big name that continues to come up is Jayden Daniels, the current Heisman Trophy winner who is projected to go in the first three picks this April. Daniels has a long history with Pierce, and Pierce has spoke glowingly about the young quarterback in recent weeks, but is a reunion possibly coming?
Daniels and Pierce would be a best-case scenario for the Raiders, and Tom Telesco moving up to get him would excite the fan base. For Daniels, the thought of reuniting with Pierce is the NFL is also exciting to him, as he was asked about that scenario yesterday.
Speaking at the NFL Combine, Daniels had this to say about possibly reuniting with Pierce.
Raiders looking to bolster QB room this offseason
Pierce also spoke this week about the quarterback job being Aidan O'Connell's to lose, but if Daniels comes in, he would be considered the starter. Teams do not move so much capital to move up in the NFL Draft unless they are sure it is the player they absolutely want, and need.
Daniels has enough collegiate experience, making 55 starts, and of course the resume to come in and be a starter in the NFL right away. He will also have the backing of a head coach who has seen him grow to be this incredible NFL prospect, which will prove to be huge in his development if he lands in Las Vegas.
The Raiders have a strong roster going into this offseason, and some elite weapons on offense, including Davante Adams. There is also reports that the team is close to bringing back Josh Jacobs on a new deal, so whoever comes into battle O'Connell for the starting job this offseason is entering a franchise that looks to be on the rise.
