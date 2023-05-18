4 biggest winners for the Las Vegas Raiders after the 2023 NFL Draft
By Brad Weiss
Jimmy Garoppolo
One of the biggest moves the franchise has made in the last ten years happened this offseason, as they moved on from quarterback Derek Carr. The team's starter since Week 1 as a rookie back in 2014, Carr was the face of the franchise, but the relationship between him and Josh McDaniels soured early on and led to him being benched towards the end of the 2022 season.
In 2023, his replacement will be a quarterback McDaniels has had success with in the past, as the team signed Jimmy Garoppolo to a three-year deal. As is the case every draft season, Las Vegas was rumored to be enamored with a number of first-round signal-callers this April, but they passed on them all and did not draft a quarterback until the fourth round.
That means Garoppolo will have no real competition for the starting job in 2023, and likely in 2024, unless the Raiders have a horrible season and can get into the mix next draft season for Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Quinn Ewers, or Michael Penix Jr. The team's 2023 draft quarterback, Aidan O'Connell is not likely to get much playing time as a rookie unless Garoppolo goes down, which he has a tendency to do.