Conflicting reports cause confusion in latest Davante Adams trade update
By Ryan Heckman
This Davante Adams trade situation is getting a little tiresome, already. The Las Vegas Raiders are just about a week removed from hearing Adams' trade request.
Since then, there have been countless updates and rumors in regards to the situation. To this day, we believe we know there are multiple teams involved such as the Jets and Saints being Adams' top preferred destinations. There are also teams like the Steelers, Bills and maybe some wild cards involved as well.
But, as for when a trade will happen and at what price? Those reports keep coming in flurries -- and they're not exactly concrete.
Well, what would we expect in a rumors-type situation such as this? It's par for the course, you could say. But, the latest reports are definitely conflicting.
On one hand, we've heard as recently as Monday morning that the Raiders are "willing to wait" for the right deal, meaning this could end up taking longer than originally expected. This came from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
Yet, a couple of hours later, we get this update from Jordan Schultz.
So, in the same day, we've heard from reputable sources that the Raiders are willing to wait on a deal for Adams so that they can get what they're asking for.
But, will they wind up getting what they've asked for? That's the latest topic at hand.
The Davante Adams trade saga keeps taking turns
As we've known for a few days now, the Raiders want a second rounder plus an additional pick for Adams. But, another report on Monday, again from Schultz, says the team has yet to get anything close to that type of offer.
Based on the Stefon Diggs and Keenan Allen trades that have gone down this year, some don't believe the Raiders will get what they're asking for. However, one could argue that Adams is the superior talent.
Diggs was dealt, along with a 2024 sixth and 2025 fifth-round pick, from Buffalo to Houston. The Bills netted a second rounder from the Texans. In a roundabout way, that ends up being about the value of a third-round selection for Diggs.
Allen, meanwhile, was dealt from the Chargers to the Bears in exchange for merely a fourth-round pick.
Whether you believe Adams is a better player than either one of the others seems to be irrelevant at this stage. It doesn't look imminent that the Raiders are going to get their asking price. And, as we've stated multiple times, there's still the issue that Adams' contract counts $44 million against the cap each of the next two years, per Spotrac.
There's still a bit of a road ahead, and to be quite frank, we're not sure how long that road is going to be.