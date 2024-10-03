NFL insiders might have thrown cold water on Davante Adams-Jets trade
By Ryan Heckman
For about 96 hours now, the Las Vegas Raiders have been one of the most talked-about teams in the NFL.
For a solid 48 hours, they've been at the very top. Everybody wants to know where wide receiver Davante Adams is going to end up in a trade after he officially requested out of Las Vegas on Tuesday.
Adams' trade request followed a lot of speculation over whether or not he'd be dealt, especially after considering his head coach Antonio Pierce stirred the pot on social media. But now, it's set in stone. Adams wants out.
Since his trade request, one of the more popular landing spots for Adams has been the New York Jets. Everybody seems to believe he'll end up with his old quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, and why not? It makes a ton of sense.
From insiders' opinions to the latest betting odds, most are thinking he will eventually find his way to New York. However, early on Thursday morning, there seemed to be a bit of cold water thrown on the Adams-Jets conversation.
NFL insider Ian Rapoport took to social media to state that Adams does, indeed, want to play for the Jets. However, Rapoport noted that the former All Pro is open to playing for other teams and hasn't "demanded" to be dealt to one particular franchise.
Fellow insider Mike Garafolo followed up his peer's post with some more insight from the Raiders' organization.
Well, that shouldn't come as a shock. When we're talking about this situation, overall, the Raiders do need to do what's best for the team, period. While taking Adams' requests into consideration is a classy move by Las Vegas, this is a business.
Taking the best offer, in the end, is the smart move.
There are several teams that have reached out about a Davante Adams trade
On Wednesday night's edition of The Insiders (NFL Network), Rapoport, Garafolo along with Tom Pelissero and Judy Batista chatted about the Adams trade situation and discussed the fact that there are many teams who have reached out to the Raiders.
Now, when all is said and done, there are a few obvious teams who might be willing to offer more than the others in order to land the star wideout.
The teams which make the most sense to pay-up for Adams include: the Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, New Orleans Saints, Washington Commanders along with some wild cards such as the Green Bay Packers or even the Detroit Lions.
This is a fluid situation, of course. But, the insiders did note that, if a deal doesn't get done before Week 5's slate of games, that next week feels like the perfect spot for a trade. With Adams not playing this weekend, it sure appears as though he has, indeed, played his last snaps with the organization.