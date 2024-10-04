Aaron Rodgers may have played spoiler alert in the Davante Adams trade saga
By Ryan Heckman
This week, the Las Vegas Raiders have been center stage for the NFL's top story.
Wide receiver Davante Adams officially requested a trade out of Las Vegas on Tuesday, and since then, it's been all anybody can talk about.
Although the relationship between Adams and the Raiders has been spoiled, there is another relationship that's been making headlines. It's Adams and his former quarterback, Aaron Rodgers.
After his trade request, many around league circles were led to believe he'd prefer to be traded to the New York Jets because of his long-standing on-field relationship with Rodgers. The two of them played together for several years in Green Bay, of course.
On Friday, Rodgers spoke to some media members and was asked about the Adams trade situation. His response?
Pretty telling, actually.
The fact that Rodgers decided to actually use the word "tampering" in his response is quite hilarious. That all but tells us, flat-out, that the Jets are aggressively pursuing a deal with the Raiders in order to pair these two together once again.
More Raiders news:
It shouldn't come as a surprise though. This is the same Jets quarterback who, over the summer went on the record to say this:
"I love Davante Adams. I can't wait to play with him again."
What NFL insiders are saying about a Davante Adams trade
This is, of course, a fluid situation. But, over the past few days, we've heard and read several key updates in regards to the matter. At one point, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that the Jets would wind up with Adams.
However, insiders Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport made it known that the Jets weren't the only team Adams was willing to play for, thus potentially throwing cold water on that idea.
There were also reports that some might feel the Raiders are asking for too much in exchange for Adams and thus, some teams would try and wait to see if the asking price came down.
Furthermore, other teams might be cautious due to the fact that no one will want to pay Adams' salary beyond this season. His cap number skyrockets to over $36 million in 2025, and recent reports suggest that no team is going to be up for that.
It's anyone's guess as to where the Raiders are going to trade Adams at this point, and even though a lot of folks feel as though this is the Jets' game to lose, anything can happen.
In the end, the Raiders have already expressed that they are going to do what's best for the organization above all else, and that means accepting the best possible trade package in return for Adams. Will it be the Jets who get that done? We'll have to wait and see.