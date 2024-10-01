Davante Adams' fate with Raiders seems sealed after latest bombshell trade report
It's happening.
At least, I think it's happening. It sort of feels like it's happening. After a month (/8 months) of slow-burning rumors regarding a potential Davante Adams trade, things are finally coming to a head this week.
First, there was a (slightly over-dramatic) report from a Sports Illustrated Fantasy Football analyst who mentioned that he was hearing that Adams was done playing for the Raiders, and that he was held out on Sunday in part because the team was looking to move him. Then Antonio Pierce – or whoever runs his social media team – found that video and 'liked' it on Instagram, which of course is always a disaster waiting to happen. Then, the next morning, Adams went on Kay Adams show and didn't exactly work hard to dispute the notion that there are issues between him and the team. It's been a week.
And while there's plenty of meat on that bone, it's all whispers and tweets and 21st century stuff that should be taken with exactly as large of a grain of salt as you'd prefer. Unfortunately, a new report from the Las Vegas Review-Journal has made this whole thing way more official. The report – and really, it's just a Tweet – comes from Vincent Bonsignore, who's the Raiders beat writer for the LVRJ.
Latest Davante Adams report makes it seem like his time with the Raiders is almost up
For most of this week, the Adams stuff has been ... unreliable? It's hard to totally distrust every trade rumor on Twitter these days – enough stories start with weird sources now that it's not inconceivable that a random dude on the internet knows something that ESPN reporters don't yet. But Bonsignore is a local beat guy, and local beat guys tend to be in the know. If he's already working the phones about a potential trade, that means he's convinced enough to not ignore the story any longer. That's telling in and of itself.
At the risk of sounding trite, where there's smoke, there's typically fire. I wouldn't blame you for not buying into some Fantasy Football Guru's hunches, or even Adams' response on Kay Adams' show. But when a local beat guy is hearing whispers that a trade is on the way, it becomes a different story entirely. We've dreaded it, we've run from it, and yet destiny has still arrived.