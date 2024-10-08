Did Kay Adams accidentally leak a Davante Adams trade?
By Ryan Heckman
It's been a rollercoaster of a week for Las Vegas Raiders fans who are now awaiting a Davante Adams trade.
After requesting a trade out of Las Vegas last Tuesday, Adams' future with the Raiders was immediately thrust into the air. That actually might be painting the wrong picture, to be frank. Let's put it this way: Adams was on his way out after officially requesting the trade.
For a few days, now, we have seen countless rumors and reports in regards to the trade situation, which we'll catch everyone up on momentarily.
But, during Monday Night Football between the Chiefs and Saints, one of the more well-known NFL analysts and on-air personalities might have given us a slight hint as to when we should be expecting an Adams trade to get done.
Kay Adams, host of Up and Adams, posted this update to her followers, letting them know that (Davante) Adams was going to be a guest on her show the following day (Tuesday).
However, less than an hour later, she called an audible.
No longer would Davante be a guest on her show. Why?
See for yourself.
That's one way to potentially break the trade news, I suppose. If there is "lots happening at the moment" with Davante, and he is unable to make a podcast appearance on a typical veteran's day off, that certainly seems to suggest he's going to get traded on Tuesday.
Now, we don't know this for sure, of course. But, piecing things together here isn't all that difficult. Having to cancel a major appearance the night before, on a moment's notice? Hmmm.
The price for a Davante Adams trade might have to come down
Prior to Kay Adams' message to her followers, one of the latest updates stated that there were no teams even remotely interested in trading for the star wide receiver based on what Las Vegas was asking for.
To this point, the Raiders were asking for a second-round pick plus an additional pick in exchange for Adams, but teams weren't ready to pay that price. To an extent, it makes sense after looking at what receivers such as Keenan Allen and Stefon Diggs were traded for this past offseason.
It's also widely-known that Davante would like to play for the New York Jets or even the New Orleans Saints, who were right in the middle of their Monday night action when this whole saga took yet another turn.
Will the Jets or Saints be able to get a deal done? Did they already get one done?
It sounds like we'll know a whole lot more come Tuesday.