3 free agents the Las Vegas Raiders will regret letting go in 2023
The Las Vegas Raiders once again revamped their roster this offseason, and they could miss these three players this upcoming season.
By Brad Weiss
3 free agents the Las Vegas Raiders will regret letting go in 2023
- 1. Denzel Perryman
Going into the 2023 training camp schedule, it is clear that the Raiders are thin at one position in particular, the linebacker spot. The additions of Robert Spillane in free agency and Amari Burney may not be enough to overcome the loss of Denzel Perryman, who was a tackling machine for the Raiders during his stint with the organization.
Perryman had his flaws, like his inability to cover in passing situations, but he was also a steady player for a defense that was one of the worst in football. The Raiders are hoping that Divine Deablo steps up in a big way in Year 3 this season, but if he doesn't, Las Vegas could be in serious trouble on the second-level of their defense.
The veteran linebacker signed a new deal with the Houston Texans, and will be expected to bring his veteran leadership, and strong production to the middle of their defense. Hopefully, Spillane was worth the addition in free agency, and Luke Masterson steps up again this season, but this is a position group that worries me going into camp.