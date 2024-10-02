It would take a miracle for the Raiders to stoop low enough to trade Davante Adams to the Chiefs
Davante Adams' time with the Las Vegas Raiders organization appears to be nearing the end, as a recent report from Dianna Russini indicated that the wide receiver wanted out of Vegas "ASAP". There are plenty of teams that will be interested in acquiring Adams, and Russini even mentioned a few like the Jets and the Cowboys.
One team that has been floated around but makes absolutely no sense as a trade partner is the Kansas City Chiefs, who could desperately use a top-tier receiver after Rashee Rice's injury this past weekend. The Chiefs are currently set to have a starting wide receiver trio of JuJu Smith-Schuster, Justin Watson, and rookie first-rounder Xavier Worthy, which is not exactly a three-headed monster by any stretch.
With the Chiefs offense wounded, why on earth would the Raiders send their best receiver to Kansas City to help out one of their most hated rivals? These two teams haven't played yet this season so not only would they have to face a ticked off Adams but he'd instantly give Patrick Mahomes an elite weapon.
No, the Raiders are not going to trade Davante Adams to Kansas City
The Adams rumors started over the weekend when there was a video released about Adams reportedly being done playing with the Raiders and then Antonio Pierce liked that video. This is 2024 so obviously this is going to start an uproar.
Adams, however, did not dispel any of the rumors when he appeared on Up & Adams. It became a real possibility that the star wideout would be traded when Vincent Bonsignore posted that the team was "growing open to the idea of trading Davante Adams" and that the Raiders had been reaching out to teams to see what the interest level was.
The Raiders might very well trade Adams, that part is not in question. He doesn't appear to be very happy with the organization and with so many other teams needing a star wideout before the trade deadline, why not send him somewhere now and get some kind of draft compensation back in return?
The part that is not up for debate though is that the Kansas City Chiefs will be off-limits when it comes to potential landing spots for Adams. The only way -- and I mean the ONLY way -- the Raiders would consider sending him there is if the Chiefs gave them pretty much all of their draft picks like the Saints did for Ricky Williams in the late 90s.
As much as Raiders fans don't like to compliment the Chiefs, their general manager Brett Veach is smart enough NOT to try a deal like that. So, with that being the case, Chiefs fans can stop speculating if they're a possible destination for Adams because the answer is a resounding NO.