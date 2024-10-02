New reporting reveals how ugly the Davante Adams-Raiders relationship has turned
There's a certain drumbeat that almost every NFL trade marches to. At first, random rumors show up on Twitter. They don't start with Adam Schefter or Ian Rapoport, so people disregard them. But those rumors persist, and then get weirdly specific. Suddenly, beat writers start picking up on it, and then The Big Insiders swoop in, tweet something out, complete the most recent Getty Image they could find.
Somewhere in that song and dance, someone leaks how unhappy the player is. Like clockwork, some big reporter gets a scoop that's basically just, "yeah he seems really unhappy playing for us as we win four games this year, how weird and rude!" Reader, we've officially reached that point in the Davante Adams Trade Saga.
Davante Adams (reportedly) wants to leave Las Vegas, like, right now
ASAP! How dramatic. In his defense, who among us hasn't wanted to get out of Las Vegas as soon as possible?
The tweet reads like it came straight from the mouth of Adams' agent – that his client simply wants to play football, and it has nothing to do with missing game checks, and the Raiders are only getting in the way of New York City getting to watch one of the best wide receivers in the league catch four passes for 67 yards in a future rainy 13-7 over the Dolphins. It's in Adams' – and his agent's – best interests to be playing soon for a variety of reasons, so it's unsurprising to see their impatience framed this way.
All that being said, the pessimist among Raiders fans could pretty easily put the pieces together from the last 36 hours and make a good argument that the team dug their own grave here, so to speak. There's no point in arguing the validity of social media's role in NFL trade gossip anymore – it's absolutely a part of it, and it's certainly not going away anytime soon. It's also very Raiders that even in a world where you can't see Twitter 'likes' anymore, their star player somehow still saw their coach like a tweet, which seemingly set this whole thing off.
Tweet likes! Cryptic interviews! Reports of longheld animosity! This saga has it all. Adams apparently wants this to be resolved quickly, and honestly it's hard to blame him. Hopefully his agent tells Russini that JustBlogBaby also wants out ASAP.