Las Vegas Raiders: 5 under-the-radar players who need a big game in Week 14
If the Las Vegas Raiders are to beat the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, these five under-the-radar players must step up in a big way.
By Brad Weiss
3. Malcolm Koonce
The Raiders defense got a huge shot in the arm on Friday, as it was announced that Maxx Crosby is expected to play this Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. Crosby had not practiced this week leading up to Friday, but was expected to be back on the practice field and ready to roll against Minnesota.
Even with Crosby back, Malcolm Koonce is a player who is going to have to step up and have a huge game for the Raiders. Koonce has taken major steps forward this season, and looks like a long-term player for the Silver and Black, and on Sunday, he will get his chance to have the limelight in the pass rush.
4. Luke Masterson
Luke Masterson and the Raiders defense will need all hands on deck against the Vikings, and he is a guy that this coaching staff can rely on. Masterson seems to always have his nose around the ball, and with a mistake-prone offense coming to town, he could be in for a big day on Sunday against the Vikings.
Masterson may have started only one game this season, but he leads the team with two forced fumbles, so look for him to make a play on Sunday. If the linebacker group can hold their own against Minnesota, Joshua Dobbs and his offense are going to have a tough time, especially with Crosby in the lineup.