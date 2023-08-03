Las Vegas Raiders: Updated 53-man roster projections halfway through 2023 training camp
With preseason game No. 1 on the horizon, we look at an updated 53-man roster projection for the Las Vegas Raiders.
By Brad Weiss
Raiders Safeties (4): Marcus Epps, Tre'Von Moehrig, Chris Smith II, Isaiah Pola-Mao
One of the bigger additions for the Raiders defense this offseason came in the secondary, as Marcus Epps should be an impact player at the safety position in 2023. Epps recently helped lead the Philadelphia Eagles to the Super Bowl, and so far through camp, he and Tre'Von Moehrig look like a solid pair at the position.
Behind them could be a player that has looked very good this summer, and be a shocking addition to the 53-man roster. Isaiah Pola-Mao looks every bit the part of an NFL safety, and with fifth-round selection Chris Smith II in the mix as well, this is as good a four-man group as the Raiders have had in quite some time.
Raiders Special Teams (3): Daniel Carlson, AJ Cole, Jacob Bobenmoyer
No big shock here, as the Raiders have arguably the best kicker in the NFL, and one of the best punters in the game as well. Daniel Carlson has been money since putting on the Silver and Black, while AJ Cole is a dangerous threat in the punting game.
The big change this year is at long snapper, as the Raiders got rid of Trent Sieg, and added Jacob Bobenmoyer to the fold. Sieg, Carlson, and Cole had a great relationship, but Bobenmoyer is excellent at his craft as well, so there should not be much of a drop off there.