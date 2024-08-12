Las Vegas Raiders 53-man roster projection after the first 2024 preseason game
By Brad Weiss
Defensive Line (9) Maxx Crosby, Malcolm Koonce, Janarius Robinson, Tyree Wilson, Christian Wilkins, Adam Butler, Matthew Butler, Byron Young, John Jenkins
The Raiders defense struggled against the run against the Vikings, but overall, this is going to be one of the groups that make or break the season. Las Vegas has an elite pass rush with Maxx Crosby and Malcolm Koonce, but the big question is whether or not Tyree Wilson looks like a first-round pick in his second season.
I believe the Raiders defensive line is going to figure things out, and in the end, it will be a group that gives opposing quarterbacks fits all season long.
Linebackers (5): Divine Deablo, Robert Spillane, Luke Masterson, Amari Burney, Tommy Eichenberg
One linebacker who stood out on Saturday against the Minnesota Vikings was Amari Burney, who is battling just to earn a roster spot this summer. Burney could prove to be an option at linebacker in terms of depth, but he also can help the Raiders on special teams, and that could be his ticket to being with the team in Week 1.
Divine Deablo and Robert Spillane proved to be an elite tandem at linebacker last season, and it will be interesting to see what Tommy Eichenberg can do in his rookie season.
Cornerbacks (6): Jack Jones, Nate Hobbs, Jakorian Bennett, Brandon Facyson, MJ Devonshire, Decamerion Richardson
The Raiders could be better at the cornerback position than advertised this season, and it will be exciting to see the two rookies in action for the rest of the summer. Bennett is the Wild Card because if he can lock down that starting outside cornerback role opposite Jack Jones, the Raiders will see a major improvement against the pass.
Safety (5): Marcus Epp, Trevon Moehrig, Chris Smith II, Trey Taylor, Isaiah Pola-Mao
Isaiah Pola-Mao has done a nice job this summer, turning heads and staking his claim to a potential roster spot for the season opener. Overall, this group has the chance to be one of the best in the game this upcoming season, but it will really all depend on whether or not Epps and Moehrig can continue their strong play.
Special Teams (3): Daniel Carlson, AJ Cole, Jacob Bobenmoyer
No question here, as Daniel Carlson looked in mid-season form against the Vikings on Saturday, going 3-for-3 on field goals, including a 56-yarder, and a perfect 2-for-2 on extra points. AJ Cole averaged over 52 yards per punt in his first preseason action, and Jacob Bobenmoyer is as solid a long snapper as there is.