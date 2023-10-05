AFC West QB Power Rankings based on TD-INT ratio
The quarterback room in Las Vegas certainly doesn't look like the rest of the AFC West
By Ryan Heckman
Four weeks into the season, and the sky is just about falling for the Las Vegas Raiders. Sure, things could be worse.
But, at 1-3 and with two of your star players publicly complaining about the direction of the organization, things are looking pretty grim.
Not to mention, the quarterback situation is anything but solidified. Staying on topic, let's check in on our AFC West quarterback rankings going into Week 5, only we're basing it completely on TD-INT ratio.
Hint: the rankings might have gone the same way regardless of a specific measurement.
4. Jimmy Garoppolo, Aidan O'Connell, Raiders
Through three games, and before getting hurt, starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo had gone 64-of-94 for 709 yards with five touchdowns and six interceptions. Meanwhile, rookie Aidan O'Connell took over in Week 4 and went 24-of-39 for 238 yards, zero touchdowns and a pick.
Altogether, the Raiders quarterbacks have thrown five touchdowns to seven interceptions, which is by far the worst ratio in the division. In fact, it's the only upside-down ratio out of all four teams. Clearly, the Raiders have some issues, and to be fair, they're all over the roster. Just take a look at the Chandler Jones situation, for example.
But, at quarterback, things are far from solved. Garoppolo signed a three-year deal in the offseason, but looks nothing like a quarterback of the near future for this team. With the way Josh Jacobs and Davante Adams have been feeling, we might just see the Raiders start selling while giving O'Connell more playing time.